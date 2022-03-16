Muscatine veteran and Democrat files to run for Iowa House 96 seat

MUSCATINE – After spending much of her life working to promote causes at the Iowa Capitol, Michelle "Shelly" Servadio Elias feels it is time to have a more direct role as a policymaker.

On Tuesday, Servadio Elias traveled from Muscatine to Des Moines to file for candidacy with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office to run for the Iowa House District 96 seat as a Democrat in the June 7 primary. Should she win or no other Democrat file to run for the seat, she would face off against Republican incumbent Mark Cisneros of Muscatine in the Nov. 8 general election.

Cisneros was first elected to the Iowa House in 2020, becoming the first American of Hispanic descent to be elected to the Iowa legislature, representing Iowa House District 91. But, due to redistricting, Cisneros was drawn out of his district and placed in Iowa House District 95, which includes one township in his current district -- the one in which he lives -- and extends south to the city limits of Burlington. That would have set up a potential contested primary with fellow Republican State Rep. David Kerr of Morning Sun, and a possible general election matchup against incumbent State Rep. Dennis Cohoon, D-Burlington.

Instead, Cisneros announced he would move and run for House District 96 seat, which includes most of the population of his current district and lacks an incumbent.

Previously, Servadio Elias has sought the office of Muscatine County Supervisor. She has worked with the state government frequently as the chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Veterans Caucus and discussed working in a bi-partisan manner with her Republican counterpart to present legislation they hoped to approve.

“I had people ask me when I was going to run,” she said. ‘At first, I wasn’t going to. There was another person who had talked about running. We have a central committee and we vote on who our candidates will be. When we had our caucus night on Feb. 7 I went on and put out some signature sheets. Once I found out they picked me as the candidate they wanted, I worked on getting signatures to register.”

Servadio Elias said she believes in service leadership and said she would be working for all the people of the district if elected. She said she hopes to have a working relationship where she is open and transparent and the people of the district feel they can come to her with issues.

She also promised that she is not someone who can be "bought." In the years she has been going to the capitol and working on different issues, she has never accepted money from anyone.

In the coming term, she feels many of the same issues she has championed over the years will be addressed at the statehouse, including healthcare, mental health, education, the environment and water issues.

Servadio Elias is a U.S. Army veteran of the Gulf War, where she spent time with military intelligence. She is also a retired nurse and former charge nurse at UnityPoint in Bettendorf, and an activist for a variety of issues, including the legalization of hemp in Iowa.

As a disabled veteran — she is medically retired — Servadio Elias said she can empathize with medical patients having to deal with the current medical and mental health systems.

