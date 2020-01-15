MUSCATINE – As the final debate of the Democratic hopefuls for the nomination for President was held Tuesday evening before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucus, a group of interested Muscatine voters turned out to watch.
The large TVs in the Muscatine Community College student center both were set to view the debate and tables and chairs were waiting. As the six frontrunners in the Iowa race took the Des Moines stage, about 15 people, many of them members of the Muscatine County Democrats, hung on every word.
“I’m going to wait and see, when the dust settles, who rises to the top,” said attendee Osmond Malcolm, a member of the Muscatine City Council.
Malcolm commented he has “no clue” who he is going to caucus for. His strategy for the remainder of the Iowa race is to see if one candidate has a stronger showing than the others.
“All of them have good ideas, but they need to be like a magnet and pull all of the ideas to one person,” he said.
During the evening Malcolm told stories of how he and former Pres. Barack Obama had worked together in Chicago on community action programs before Obama entered politics. He attended Obama’s inauguration.
Many of the other attendees have decided who to support. Tracy Hatfield had a pin bearing the face of former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg on his shirt as he watched the debate. Saying he had watched the other debates during the season, he has already become a precinct captain for Buttigieg.
You have free articles remaining.
“Now that we are getting done to the final five or six, I think we will have some more substantiate debates than we have had before,” he said.
In doing his research for the caucus, Hatfield has seen every candidate who has stopped in Muscatine and has read the books authored by them. He commented his first choice was Kamala Harris, but seeing Buttigieg in person, Hatfield thinks he is a “once in a generation mind.”
Sitting at a table by themselves, Anusha Tadon, Katie Green, and Linda Schmarje watched the debate with a stack of Elizabeth Warren campaign signs on the table. All wore buttons supporting Sen. Warren.
“She’s the best,” Green commented.
Schmarje pointed to Warren's healthcare plan and education plan, which she said the other candidates had not come close to matching.
Green said she has seen about four presidential candidates this season. She says she knows something about most of the candidates but considers Warren a clear winner. She said she attended the Freedom and Justice Convention in Des Moines and met many in person.
“I like them all, but I like Elizabeth the best,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.