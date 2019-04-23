MUSCATINE — Muscatine City Council last Thursday unanimously voted to oppose proposed property tax reform legislation.
One bill, House File 773, formerly House Study Bill 165, would require cities and counties to disclose the amount and reason for an increase in property tax revenue beyond 2 percent from the previous year. Local governments would then hold a public hearing followed by a vote on the proposed increase.
According to the Iowa Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa, the purpose of HF 773 has been widely missed.
"The bottom line is HF 773 is a property tax transparency bill, not a property tax cap," the association wrote in a Monday post on its website.
The other bill council voted against, Senate Study Bill 1260, now Senate File 634, would put a hard 2 percent cap on the property tax revenue growth for cities and counties.
Council and city staff discussed issues with the bills under consideration in the Iowa legislature.
Muscatine Finance Director Nancy Lueck said over the last 10 years, the increase in the city's tax revenue ranged from 2.11 percent to 3.03 percent in an average year. With the low percent still higher than the proposed 2 percent, she said a referendum on the increase "seems like another hoop to step through" and would be held before council is done with budget discussions. Taxable valuations aren't available until around Jan. 1, she said, with a proposed budget given to council toward the end of the month, and that's when any increase would be identified.
"It just doesn't make a whole lot of sense procedurally," City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said.
He said he found the legislation "a bit disturbing" because it seemed to be an attack on Home Rule which provides municipalities with more local control. One of the explanations for the legislation he said he heard was local government isn't considering the increase in assessed or taxable value before deciding the tax rate.
"(Legislators think) we ignore that and factor in the tax rate without even taking a look at the increase we see that particular year," he said, "and that is absolutely not the case"
He continued, "We very methodically go through the budget and we point out specifically what the increase was on that annual year, what the taxable increase was, what was the ... assessed value and we do so very publicly and very directly going through the budget and factor those increases in for consideration before the City Council."
He also added, "I think this body, in my opinion," he said, "is in the best position to make the best decisions for Muscatine and for each city."
Councilman Kelcey Brackett said he agreed with Mandsager.
"If this bill does not effectively change anything, then all its doing is confusing everything, and there's no reason to add this in to the mix if there's already a state law about 2 percent," Brackett said. He said the proposed legislation "looks like moving toward some other money grab like the fireworks were."
Councilman Allen Harvey asked Mandsager if he had any insight on the legislation.
"I wish I had insight," Mandsager said, "and I would've had that insight, we would've had that insight, if we were involved earlier in the process."
Mayor Diana Broderson added, "Other mayors I've talked to didn't have any idea either and weren't consulted."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.