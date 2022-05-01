Muscatine Walking Club sets new 1,000 mile goal for its members

MUSCATINE – While January may be the time for resolutions, the Muscatine Walking Club is hoping to make spring the season of successful challenges.

Earlier this month, the Muscatine Walking Club announced a new challenge: to walk 1,000 miles before the start of summer, June 21. This challenge has since been dubbed the Spring1000 challenge.

This isn’t the first time that the Muscatine Walking Club has given its members a challenge. At the beginning of 2020, the club asked its members to walk 2,020 miles in two months. It drew a lot of positive attention, and the club and the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department hope that this newest challenge will do the same.

The club's membership is now over 1,000 members, who can walk anywhere inside or outside and submit their minutes for a chance to win weekly prizes.

To register for the Walking Club, residents can contact the Parks and Rec Department at 563-263-0241 or email parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov. Walkers can also use this email to submit their minutes, or they can use the Walking Club Kiosk in the Muscatine Mall’s Center Court.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.