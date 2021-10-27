Muscatine Water & Resource Facility to partner with local farmers on water quality initiative

MUSCATINE -- Muscatine farmers will invest in new conservation practices that would lead the city to meet the state’s new water-quality goals, according to an agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The city announced the agreement Oct. 21.
“I reached out to them first,” Jon Koch, director for the Water & Resource Recovery Facility, said. “I’ve been working with the DNR on getting a strategy to reduce nutrients within the watershed as part of a city’s treatment plant permit requirement.”
Currently, the state of Iowa requires communities to reduce their nitrogen levels by 66% and phosphorous levels by 75% at their wastewater treatment plants. This reduction is part of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, a plan that focuses on reducing the level of nitrogen and phosphorus that Iowa contributes to the “dead zone” of the Mississippi River.
Alongside Iowa DNR, Muscatine also worked closely with the Sand County Foundation, a national non-profit that focuses on agriculture conservation. Together, they were able to develop a model that “incentivizes cities and farmers within the same watersheds to address water quality together”. According to Koch, some of the specific strategies in this model include using bioswale to collect runoff from farm fields in order to reduce soil erosion, and putting prairie back along the edges of farm fields.
“We’re doing a lot of extra things there, where we’re capturing soil erosion, reducing nutrient run-off, and we’re returning native habitat to the area,” Koch said, “We’ll help pay for it, obviously, because we’re offsetting costs that we would have to do here at the plant, and that’s the incentive for the farmers that partner with us. They won’t have to pay for everything that’s involved with the project.”
Other positive aspects of this plan include a possible $10 match in public and private grants for every dollar that Muscatine and other communities invest in conservation practices. It has also been said that these practices could help reduce the chance of flooding in Muscatine.
Koch added that the previous mentioned strategies were just “one weapon in our arsenal”, and that the facility would keep working with Iowa DNA, the Sand County Foundation and other groups to find new methods of reducing nutrients in the coming months.
“We’re just really excited to be able to do something that isn’t energy, chemical and money intensive, which is what it would have been if we did everything within our boundaries of the treatment plant. We actually have some options for us to do a lot more good out in the larger watershed in partnership with our Ag. industry and the county, as well,” Koch said.
In a public statement, Sand County Attorney Bartlett Durand said that these agreements with Muscatine and other communities would be providing a sort of roadmap for other Iowa cities as they address the new state water quality requirements.
“They create a way for cities to assist upstream farmers with farm conservation practices that reduce erosion and excess nutrient runoff,” Durland explained, “This cost-effective approach of financing farm conservation work offers another way to improve the quality of rivers, lakes and streams in place of expensive upgrades to municipal waste treatment plants.”
Currently, the Water & Resource Recovery Facility is looking for partner farms to help with this initiative. As such, any Muscatine County farm that is interested in becoming a partner should contact the facility at 563-554-4051 or email Koch at jkocj@muscatineiowa.gov.