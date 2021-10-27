Muscatine Water & Resource Facility to partner with local farmers on water quality initiative

“We’re doing a lot of extra things there, where we’re capturing soil erosion, reducing nutrient run-off, and we’re returning native habitat to the area,” Koch said, “We’ll help pay for it, obviously, because we’re offsetting costs that we would have to do here at the plant, and that’s the incentive for the farmers that partner with us. They won’t have to pay for everything that’s involved with the project.”

Other positive aspects of this plan include a possible $10 match in public and private grants for every dollar that Muscatine and other communities invest in conservation practices. It has also been said that these practices could help reduce the chance of flooding in Muscatine.

Koch added that the previous mentioned strategies were just “one weapon in our arsenal”, and that the facility would keep working with Iowa DNA, the Sand County Foundation and other groups to find new methods of reducing nutrients in the coming months.

“We’re just really excited to be able to do something that isn’t energy, chemical and money intensive, which is what it would have been if we did everything within our boundaries of the treatment plant. We actually have some options for us to do a lot more good out in the larger watershed in partnership with our Ag. industry and the county, as well,” Koch said.