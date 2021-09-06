Muscatine welcomes food trucks for first annual Food Truck Fight

MUSCATINE – Muscatine residents should get ready for a fight — and a pretty delicious one at that!
On September 18 from noon to 8 p.m., Muscatine will hold its first Food Trick Fight in Riverside Park, where more than 10 local and regional food trucks will battle it out for the crown. Attendees will vote for their favorite and a winner will be named.
The Food Truck Fight originated in LeClaire in 2017 through BRB Live, an event production company based in the Quad-Cities. It has expanded to Colorado and Illinois and now Muscatine. Admission costs $10, with kids 12 and under getting in for free, and a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Riverside Park Amphitheater project.
Jodi Hansen, director of strategic initiatives of Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Bobby Ray Bunch, owner of BRB Live, contacted the chamber at a time when it was searching for events to attract visitors to the Muscatine area.
“We sought events in the performing and visual arts, food, wine and beer festivals, recreational events, and cultural events areas,” Hansen said. “Being familiar with BRB Live’s efforts in LeClaire, we thought this event would be a great fit for Muscatine.”
Participants include Pit Crew BBQ, Casserole Kitchen Food Truck, Eats In The Streets, Toni’s Smokin Grill, Here’s The Scoop, Just Cheddar, Food Truck Emporium, The Box Lunch, Mahala Sweet Treats, Los Primos Mexican Grill and QuickE’s Gourmet Tacos. Each truck will have a $3 sample item available for purchase alongside their full menu.
The Food Truck Fight isn’t just for people who want to eat. There's also live music, with Frankie Joe & Kinfolk from noon to 2 p.m., the Stone Flowers from 2:30 to 5 p.m., and Haphazard starting at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be a live broadcast of the Iowa Hawkeyes game, courtesy of the Mobile Party Experience trailer and entertainment by award-winning Iowan stage magician, David Casas Magic.
Kids can enjoy bounce houses and facepainting, while adults will have a chance to enjoy drinks in the event’s beverage tent. At 7 p.m., the votes will be tallied and a new Food Truck Fight Champion will officially be crowned.
“Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is excited to partner with BRB Live and bring Food Truck Fight to Muscatine. An event of this size is great for local and regional tourism, and we hope that it becomes an annual summer tradition on our beautiful riverfront,” Hansen said.
“Our team hopes to continue producing fun community events in Muscatine, and we think an amphitheater is a wonderful addition to the town," Bunch said in a news release.