Muscatine welcomes food trucks for first Food Truck Fight

MUSCATINE – Muscatine residents should get ready for a fight — and a pretty delicious one at that!

On September 18 from noon to 8 p.m., Muscatine will hold its first Food Truck Fight in Riverside Park, where more than 10 local and regional food trucks will battle it out for the crown. Attendees will vote for their favorite and a winner will be named.

The Food Truck Fight originated in LeClaire in 2017 through BRB Live, an event production company based in the Quad-Cities. It has expanded to Colorado and Illinois and now Muscatine. Admission costs $10, with kids 12 and under getting in for free, and a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Riverside Park Amphitheater project.

Jodi Hansen, director of strategic initiatives of Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Bobby Ray Bunch, owner of BRB Live, contacted the chamber at a time when it was searching for events to attract visitors to the Muscatine area.

“We sought events in the performing and visual arts, food, wine and beer festivals, recreational events, and cultural events areas,” Hansen said. “Being familiar with BRB Live’s efforts in LeClaire, we thought this event would be a great fit for Muscatine.”

