Muscatine will allow cargo containers on private property, but regulate them

MUSCATINE — Owners of cargo containers housed in residential areas have until Nov. 15 to bring the containers up to city standards.

At Thursday night's meeting, the Muscatine City Council unanimously adopted a series of regulations regarding the placement of containers.

There was no discussion. During the council’s April 21 meeting, in which the ordinance was first discussed, the council listed many amendments to the ordinance to regulate containers rather than ban them.

According to the ordinance, no more than two cargo containers will be allowed on a parcel of land. They must be placed on a flat surface with a foundation capable of bearing the weight. They also must be set back 25 feet from the property line and 50 feet from a dwelling unit on a different parcel. The containers must also be painted a single color matching the property's main structure.

The council worked on the proposal during the Feb. 10 meeting, asking for an ordinance because cargo containers were not covered in the city’s code. Councilors wanted it applicable to all containers, even ones that were already in place.

Also during the meeting, the council learned the city kept an Aa2 rating from Moody’s Investors Service based on stable population trends, growing tax base, stable financial operations and healthy reserves. The Aa2 rating is just two steps below the highest AAa rating.

As the council approved the issuance of $6.19 million in general obligation corporate purpose bonds for the 2022 fiscal year to fund several projects, it learned the rating had carried over. The city had been given the Aa2 rating in 2010.

“This is very good news for a community of our size,” Nancy Leuck, finance director, said. “We are one of the smallest populations in our group.”

Governance is a key factor when making the ratings, according to Moodys. The city has kept a balanced budget since 2009 and have maintained an unreserved fund balance of 16.7 percent of expenditures.

According to a news release from the city, $2.5 million of the bonds is earmarked for the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project. The money also includes $1.08 million for a new fire engine, ambulance and “demo” ambulance; $200,000 for the vehicle wash bay at public works; $200,000 for building demolition projects; $338,500 for playground and aquatic center repairs; $450,000 to replace the tipping floor at the Muscatine Transfer Station; $725,000 for the local share of the Park Avenue 4-to-3 lane conversion project; $195,000 for the local share of 2019 flood damages; and $274,000 for deferred building maintenance projects.

