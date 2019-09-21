MUSCATINE — From the Davenport Hilltop to downtown Muscatine, customers "flip" for this store specializing in revamped furniture.
Flipped Out Furniture, a successful repurposed furniture business which started in Davenport is moving to Muscatine in October. Owners Rebekah Despeghel and husband Josh Terry sell a variety of furniture and decor, make custom furniture and refurbish existing furniture for clients. The shop also carries soft houseware items, nursery decor and Despeghel said a Flipped Out Furniture line of candles will launch this fall.
"Our inventory is the shop is an ever-changing thing," she said. "You never know what you will find the next time you stop in."
The store will open at 225 E. 2nd St., near the corner of 2nd and Cedar streets. Despeghel said the there were a couple of reasons for the move.
"We bought 36 acres outside of Nichols and wanted to be closer to home," she said. "The choice was between Muscatine and Iowa City, and we chose Muscatine."
Despeghel and Terry received a $25,000 Small Business Forgivable Loan from the city of Muscatine to help with renovations and relocation. Despeghel said the space is undergoing "extensive" renovations including removing plaster to expose the original brick walls of the 129-year-old building. The other reason for moving to Muscatine was about a feeling.
"We love the people downtown," she said. "We have been met with nothing but open arms and excitement from fellow business owners."
Along with the people, Despeghel said downtown has a great atmosphere.
"We feel that it's really 'up and coming,'" she said, "and it's a great place to shop and eat."
You have free articles remaining.
Despeghel opened the Davenport store in 2015 after gaining popularity at the Freight House Farmers Market downtown. She said she got into the business accidentally.
"My dad and I picked up some great furniture with awesome bones and decided to work on it in his garage," she said. "A neighbor of my parents saw us working, then came over to see the finished product and asked if she could please buy the pieces."
The rest took off from there, she said, with the popularity at the farmers market. After six months of driving back and forth to Davenport, the couple decided to move the store closer to home, but it wasn't an easy decision.
"We didn't want to leave our Hilltop family in Davenport or have our customers feel like we are abandoning them, however we just feel called to be in Muscatine," Despegel said. "My husband and I spent so many days just walking the streets downtown, stopping into the businesses to meet owners and introduce ourselves, and we just knew it was the right decision."
In the four years Flipped Out Furniture was open in Davenport, it gathered a large local customers base, and many regulars coming from out of town.
Despeghel and Terry are busy first with their eight children, two dogs and 20 chickens, but the business comes naturally to them. Neither had any formal training before they started working with furniture.
"My parents have always been hands-on creative, I guess I inherited those genes," Despeghel said. "My husband Josh is an extremely amazing builder. I'm pretty convinced he can build and fix anything. We work so well together — my vision, his skills — and we make awesome things happen."
She said they are looking forward to "being able to call to call (Muscatine) home" and "helping new customers and clients find furniture pieces for their space that they love."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.