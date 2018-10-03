MUSCATINE — The City of Muscatine will recognize Monday, Oct. 8, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
"I'm a lifelong resident of Muscatine," Danni Zumwalt said accepting the Indigenous Peoples' Day proclamation Mayor Diana Broderson signed at last night's city council meeting.
"I'm also a member of the Mi'kmaq first nation of Listuguj, Quebec," she said standing at the podium. "So, this is a really big deal and I want you to know how much that we really appreciate that. Way to go, Muscatine."
The proclamation read in part, “ … the City of Muscatine joins a growing number of cities that have recognized the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples [sic] Day, creating an opportunity to promote appreciation, tolerance, understanding, friendship, and partnerships among indigenous peoples and all Muscatine residents … ”
Indigenous Peoples’ Day, meant to honor people native to America, will coincide with the national holiday Columbus Day. An opportunity to provide information on the treatment indigenous people received from Christopher Columbus’ is also a reason activists have been urging their local leadership to formally adopt the day.
Prior to the meeting, Broderson had no comment correlating the two holidays but wanted to stress the importance of the proclamation.
“Muscatine welcomes all people no matter the color of their skin, ethnicity, race or background,” she said. “We want to celebrate everyone.”
Nationwide, communities have adopted the holiday in addition to Columbus Day with some cities replacing Columbus Day entirely, most recently, Cincinnati, Ohio, and San Francisco earlier this year.
Encouragement for the proclamation came last year from Travis Glynn, Muscatine resident and representative of Progress Muscatine during a council meeting. The city of Davenport also recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day last year.
Zumwalt said the proclamation means that we are moving in the right direction.
"I am joyful and surprised," she said. "I look forward to continued progression and hope for positive reactions regarding community changes such as this. Adaptive change takes time and I am up for the challenge."
Glynn gathered signatures last year to show how important recognizing native people was to the residents of Muscatine. After adjournment, he said smiling, "I'm happy we actually got something accomplished this year."
The proclamation may be viewed online at the city's website: muscatineiowa.gov attached to the Oct. 4 agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.