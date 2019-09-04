MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine is set to reopen bidding for an annual road surface project that was initially accepted, then rejected due to a dispute on contractor selection.
The Asphalt Alley 2019 project is on Thursday's Muscatine City Council agenda. A public hearing will be held first for individuals to share thoughts or concerns about the project before council votes on approving the specifications and form of contract for the requests for proposals.
The project was initially awarded to Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction at the July 18 meeting at the recommendation of city staff. The bid selection process was disputed by lowest bidder Pro-Paving LLC. Owner Nancy McClure said her company should have received the award and made her case before council. City staff said they didn't feel Pro-Paving could complete the work requested in the proposal and felt uncomfortable awarding the project to the Burlington-based contractor after following up with references. But upon McClure's dispute, the council members rejected the bid from Taylor Ridge.
Project bids will be accepted until Thursday, Sept. 19, according to city documents.
Council will also vote on the first reading of an amendment to the city code regarding elected officials interactions with city staff. At the last city council meeting, Aug. 15, council, city staff and the city attorney discussed why and how to bring more transparency and trust to those interactions.
The section in question reads, "Any elected official shall deal with City Department Heads and employees, who are subject to the direction and supervision of the City Administrator solely, through the City Administrator, and Council Members shall not give orders to any such Department Heads or employees either publicly or privately. All departmental activity requiring the attention of the Council shall be brought before that body by the City Administrator."
The proposed amendment, written by City Attorney Matt Brick, will be included in the section and reads, "Elected officials shall have access to department heads or staff employees for the purpose of open and two-way communications however, any meetings, issues or concerns raised through department heads or staff to elected officials shall be brought to the attention of the city administrator."
The agenda may be found on the city's website, muscatineiowa.gov.
Council must approve three readings of an ordinance before it is adopted unless it votes to approve an ordinance after only two readings.
Muscatine City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 215 Sycamore St. The meeting is also available on the city's YouTube page.
