Muscatine woman accused of molesting a child and selling the video to face federal charges

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Indiana filings, on Aug. 12, the child's father told Muscatine police he believed Peters had been sexually abusing the child.

The father alleged Peters approached him with Winchip's request for the illicit video, and he told her he would not participate. He then found the videos on the phone he shared with Peters.

Text messages show Peters sent the videos and photos to Winchip in exchange for money on July 23.

Peters has denied the child is related to her.

According to court documents, the child said the videos were shot at an apartment and a hotel where they lived in Muscatine. The child told investigators their father forced them to do the videos and Peters "fake child molested" them. The child said their father would sometimes hold the phone to record the videos, and other times Peters would record the videos when they were alone.

The child's father has not been charged.

Porter County Sheriff's Office in Indiana and the FBI served a search warrant on Winchip, who later told police he has known Peters for about 15 years, police said. Winchip was aware she was in police custody in Iowa and admitted to having paid her for sexual videos for years, police said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1