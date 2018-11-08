A Muscatine woman had to be flown by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospital on Wednesday after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash, according to a Muscatine Police Department news release.
Police responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 5:33 p.m. on Highway 61 North, about a quarter mile north of Mittman Road. Melinda Peterson, 31, was trapped in her vehicle and transported to University of Iowa Hospital. A juvenile was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
The second car was driven by Gordon Conway, 54. He was released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Muscatine Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and Muscatine Fire Department. Muscatine County Sheriff's Office and Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
— Journal Staff
