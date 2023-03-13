MUSCATINE — For nearly 130 years, this city of Boston has held its annual marathon, being the world's oldest annual marathon. Of the thousands of people that will run this year will be one of Muscatine’s very own.

For resident Megan Ash, running in the Boston Marathon has been a goal of hers for years. She first started running marathons in 2016, gaining experience as she began working towards qualifying for the Boston Marathon.

“Looking back, my training wasn’t what it should have been,” Ash said. “I didn’t plan very well. In 2021 I was planning on training to qualify in Chicago, but I had a bad race where my hamstrings weren’t cooperating. Three weeks later, there was an Indianapolis marathon, so I decided to do that one and got a time of 3:33:35.”

In order to qualify for the Boston Marathon, runners must have a time of less than three hours and 40 minutes. Ash recalled how she’d felt overwhelmed when she first realized that she was finally going to make it into the famous marathon.

“Every time I would run a marathon, I would be in the middle of the race and I would have doubts,” she said. “I didn’t make excuses, but I would have moments where I knew I couldn’t push myself anymore because I was so tired. But with this marathon, in the first 20 miles I ran faster than I’ve ever run and when I got to mile 22, I knew that even if I slowed down a lot I was still going to make it. After six years of trying and finally doing it, I think that might have been on the same level as actually going to Boston.”

For Ash, the marathon’s steep qualifying time and overall challenge has remained a driving force for her, with her seeing the qualifying step as a means to push herself harder than she ever would have before if she was trying to do any other marathon.

The road to Boston hasn’t been easy, however. Outside of all the marathons and training leading up to the big race in April, Ash recalled how in July 2022, she’d been struck by great pain while at work one day. When she went to the hospital for a diagnosis, it was discovered that she had several tumor that prompted a hysterectomy.

Her surgery happened at the end of August 2022, and as she rested, Ash said she’d felt that this would likely be the last year where she would have a chance at running in Boston. So, once she was cleared for running in late October, she quickly got back into her normal running routine, all while being supported and cheered on by her husband and her friends.

“When I first started, it hurt so bad. I had to try and learn how to breathe again while running, and I’d forgot how hard it was because I was so used to doing it,” she said. “I didn’t know how I would be for Boston, but I just wanted to finish because of all the stuff I went through. I’m only now starting to feel normal again. I’m not going to be as fast as I was before, but I think I might get close.”

Now that her position in Boston has been secured, Ash shared that her main focus is to simply enjoy the experience. Although she plans on fully running the Boston Marathon, she also isn’t too concerned with where she’ll rank in the marathon and is willing to let herself take photos and capture the experience as she’s running.

“I don’t care what my time is. I’m still going to run, but I’m also going to have fun being there instead of trying to race as hard as I can,” she said.