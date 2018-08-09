A state grant gave a local neighborhood a boost toward becoming listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
“This would be the third historic district in Muscatine and the first since 2008,” Community Development Director Dave Gobin said in a news release. “This is one of the oldest residential districts in Muscatine with a history and architectural style that makes the district unique. Every home will be profiled as to its style and condition.”
The City of Muscatine recently received a Historical Resource Development Program grant and will work with Muscatine Historic Preservation Commission to submit a nomination for the Fair Oaks Historic District. The $17,245 grant will help fund the nomination process which totals $25,000.
“The $17,000 state grant is matched by a monetary donation from the Friends of Muscatine Historic Preservation and the in-kind work of the many volunteers,” Gobin said.
According to the news release, nomination materials, including photos and maps of the area, will be submitted in April 2019 to the State Historic Preservation Office and Muscatine Historic Preservation Commission.
A final version of the nomination will be sent to the National Park Service in November or December 2019 with approval and listing of the historic district anticipated in February 2020, the news release read.
A study done in 2012-2013 verified that Fair Oaks would qualify for the nomination and additional research will be done by Spark Consulting and volunteers to identify history, significance and integrity of individual properties in the area near Weed Park.
