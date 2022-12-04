Muscatine Y encouraging people to "grinch" their neighbors in latest fundraiser

MUSCATINE — Although the Grinch typically isn’t a very cheerful symbol of the holidays, Muscatine residents have still been invited to “grinch” their neighbors for a good cause.

The Muscatine Community Y is once again running its Grinch fundraiser — through Dec. 15 — where residents can pay $20 in order for the Y Staff to “grinch” someone’s yard.

For those not in the know, this “grinching” includes a sign, a personalized letter from the Grinch and 30 plastic eggs filled with small toys and treats for the household’s youngest members, meant to represent the gifts and bobbles that might have fallen out of the Grinch’s bag during his famous holiday heist.

According to Lindsey Phillips, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Family Program Services, the Y first started doing this fundraiser last year with the idea originally coming from the Y’s Character Development Program.

“It had a good response. People found it really fun and exciting, so it’s back,” Phillips said, adding that while her team doesn’t have a set goal for how much money they are hoping to raise with the fundraiser, she is hoping to fill all of the limited “grinching” spots in her team’s four-day schedule.

When asked what she thought many found appealing about this fundraiser, Phillips said it provided a fun way to bring a little Christmas cheer while still adding visibility to the fundraiser’s main cause. She also said many participants enjoyed the fundraiser’s surprise element, especially for kids who might be coming home after school to see that they have been “grinched”.

Another benefit to the “grinching” is its sense of convenience. Those who have been “grinched” can simply place all their empty eggs in a bag out by the sign to be picked up the next day instead of needing to call or pay for the eggs and sign to be picked up.

All money raised through the Grinch fundraiser will be put toward the Muscatine Y’s teen and youth programs, allowing the Y to invest in both supplies and staff for its various teen-oriented activities and classes, such as WOW (work out weights) classes and Super Sitter classes as well as the Togetherhood programming.

“After school each day, we have a number of students that are coming here to the Y,” Phillips said. “This is their safe place; this is where they’re passing their time between school getting out and parents coming home from work. Anything we can do to engage them and keep them having positive activities in their afternoons and evenings is crucial, and the more funds we have coming in, the more we can get creative while also keeping our supplies stocked.”

Those wishing to “grinch” someone can either call 563-263-9996 or visit the Y’s website under the “Programs” page. Those who are interested are advised to register sooner rather than later as spaces are limited and filling up fast.