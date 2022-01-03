Muscatine Y plans to start Sports Buddies program, volunteers currently needed

MUSCATINE – It isn’t always easy for boys to find positive male role models. The Big Brothers Big Sisters program at the Muscatine Y hopes to bridge these gaps.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is starting a new teen and tween boys-focused program called “Sports Buddies.” It's open for boys ages 12-15 and men willing to be mentors.
“A few community members approached our organization asking for a more direct focus serving adolescent boys through providing a male mentor,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Director Lyndsey Phillips said.
“The need is definitely there and we know we need to think outside of the box, so to speak, for it to be effective and appealing,” she continued. “We want the participating adults and youth to develop a deeper sense of belonging and responsibility to the community.”
Participants will meet one night a week, likely Wednesdays at the Muscatine Y, Phillips said. Mentors and their sports buddies will spend around an hour and a half paying a sport of their choice. Pizza will be provided.
Phillips says for a successful start, the Sports Buddies program needs at least 10 men, 18 years or older, to volunteer regularly each week or at least two to three times a month. Consistency is key, she said.
“Once we have a volunteer group of approximately 10 males, we will invite the youth,” Phillips said. “We are hoping to begin active programming early spring, but for that to occur we will need to start enrolling volunteers now.”
Phillips hopes to expand the program in the future, allowing its participants to go past the Y and travel to other areas in Muscatine if they wish to play other sports such as disc golf, bowling or some other local sporting event.
To learn more, email Phillips at lphillips@muscatiney.org or call the Y at 563-263-9996.