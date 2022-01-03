Muscatine Y plans to start Sports Buddies program, volunteers currently needed

MUSCATINE – It isn’t always easy for boys to find positive male role models. The Big Brothers Big Sisters program at the Muscatine Y hopes to bridge these gaps.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is starting a new teen and tween boys-focused program called “Sports Buddies.” It's open for boys ages 12-15 and men willing to be mentors.

“A few community members approached our organization asking for a more direct focus serving adolescent boys through providing a male mentor,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Director Lyndsey Phillips said.

“The need is definitely there and we know we need to think outside of the box, so to speak, for it to be effective and appealing,” she continued. “We want the participating adults and youth to develop a deeper sense of belonging and responsibility to the community.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Participants will meet one night a week, likely Wednesdays at the Muscatine Y, Phillips said. Mentors and their sports buddies will spend around an hour and a half paying a sport of their choice. Pizza will be provided.