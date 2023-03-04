MUSCATINE – For the past decade, the Muscatine Community Y has tried to educate and support caregivers so that they may protect the children they serve. This spring, residents will have another opportunity to learn skills that can truly make a difference in a child’s life.

On Thursday, March 23 at 8 a.m., the Muscatine Community Y’s Family Program Services Department will host a free two-hour Stewards of Children class for local adults.

Developed by the child abuse prevention organization, “Darkness to Light”, the Stewards of Children program focuses on providing adults, especially those who frequently work with children, with tools and information that they can then use to prevent, identify and report child abuse and child sexual abuse.

According to Lindsey Phillips, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine County, this program will help individuals recognize the various signs of abuse and grooming behaviors using trained facilitators and an evidence based curriculum. The program will also give participants tips on how they can respond to situations such as these in a healthy way that won’t cause more trauma for the victims or would cause any issues for a potential investigation afterwards.

“The Y has been doing this program for several years,” Phillips said. “They try to do it four to five times each year, and the accounts that are provided during the training are from real victims and perpetrators, so I think that adds an element that people are able to respond to more. It feels real, like something that could happen here, so it offers that authenticity.”

Phillips went on to say that while it may be easy to assume one would recognize what would be obvious signs, this isn’t typically the case, hence the need for a more nuanced and in-depth look at the subject.

“I think about the ways that we interact with our own kids or children that we’re working with and some of the pressure that’s put on them to behave or to appease adults in certain ways,” she said. “It gives adults the opportunity to recognize where some of that might be inappropriate and offer the out to kids so they aren’t in an uncomfortable situation.”

She then added that the program can also help participants recognize the type of person that is more likely to become a victim and how adults can help these types of kids be more assertive, as well as remind participants that child sex abuse can come from anywhere.

“A lot of sexual abuse does not happen by people you don’t know. They’re not strangers that appear unsafe to the eye or anything like the normal stigma that would be attached to what an abuser looks like. It’s usually somebody that you are told to trust, like a family member or a close friend. Someone who has easy access to children is usually the perpetrator,” Phillips continued.

As difficult as the subject matter may be, Phillips still encouraged those who work with children or who are interested to take one of the Stewards of Children classes that are set to be offered this year.

To sign up for the March 23 class or the May 9 class, which will be held at 1 p.m., residents can either call Phillips at 563-263-9996 or by email her at lphillips@muscatiney.org.