 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine Y to host Breakfast with Santa
0 comments
alert featured

Muscatine Y to host Breakfast with Santa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Claus Lane

On Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the Muscatine Community Y will hold its drive thru Breakfast with Santa. Admission costs $5 per car. The event became a drive thru event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each child will receive a packaged treat, cocoa package, holiday craft, a letter from Santa, a drive-up Santa photo and a candy cane. Register at www.muscatiney.org or by stopping at the Y.

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the Muscatine Community Y will hold its drive thru Breakfast with Santa. Admission costs $5 per car. The event became a drive thru event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each child will receive a packaged treat, cocoa package, holiday craft, a letter from Santa, a drive-up Santa photo and a candy cane. Register at www.muscatiney.org or by stopping at the Y. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Fruitland community comes together to honor veterans
Local

Fruitland community comes together to honor veterans

  • Updated

The new veterans memorial at Island Cemetery is complete with standing images of soldiers cut from steel, flags honoring all the services, a stone plaque, and a sign honoring several organizations that helped make the new and improved memorial a reality.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News