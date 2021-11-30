Muscatine Y to host Breakfast with Santa

On Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the Muscatine Community Y will hold its drive thru Breakfast with Santa. Admission costs $5 per car. The event became a drive thru event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each child will receive a packaged treat, cocoa package, holiday craft, a letter from Santa, a drive-up Santa photo and a candy cane. Register at www.muscatiney.org or by stopping at the Y.