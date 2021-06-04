Muscatine Y to offer self defense classes for girls and women this month

MUSCATINE – This month, the Muscatine YMCA will offer three self-defense programs for girls and women in the community. Each of these free sessions is two hours and will offer skills for staying safe both in-person, in certain situations and while on social media.

Participants will also learn how to be aware of their surroundings, how not to be a target and basic self-defense techniques. The content will be taught by the Muscatine Police Department, and all content will be age appropriate for each specific course.

This is not the first time that the Muscatine Y has offered these classes. According to Marketing & Fund Development Director Nicole McCleary and Health Promotion Services Program Director Melanie Steckel, the Y offered the same series of workshops in October and November of 2018. The Y has received requests from mothers for these classes, usually when their teenage daughters are becoming more independent or going off to college.

The first of these classes will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 and will be for girls ages 10 to 13 as well as their mothers or guardians. The adult that accompanies their girl to the session must stay for the duration and participate with them.

The second class is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, and is for women ages 18 or older.