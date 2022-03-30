Muscatine Y to restart Y Play childcare services next Monday

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine YMCA will reopen its Y Play service for members starting Monday.

The service will be available from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Open to members' children ages 6 weeks to 8 years old, Y Play lets members with children exercise or attend a class or parent-support group. The service is free for members, with a late fee of $5 for pick-ups after closing hours. Non-members pay $5 per hour per child.

Parents must remain in the Y’s facilities while their child is at Y Play. Capacity may also be limited at times, depending on the number of staff/volunteers and the ages of the children. Y Play is not a licensed daycare, so parents with infants or children still in diapers will be paged for diapering or any other concerns.

“(The service) has art activities and games like ‘Red Light, Green Light’ and ‘Simon Says’ for kids to enjoy while they’re here,” Lindsey Phillips, director of the Y’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program, said.

Phillips said Y Play was suspended because of safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Muscatine Y reopened several months into the pandemic, but cost concerns prevented Y Play from reopening.

“It’s kind of an expensive service to run because it is a free service provided to our members,” she said. “The pandemic caused us to lose some memberships here at the Y, and because of that we needed to be fiscally responsible, so we decided not to bring it back until we saw a little bit of a rebound in those membership dollars.”

They hope to provide Y Play as a free service for as long as possible, she said.

“We’re hoping that it will grow membership with it being available, which would offset the cost of running it,” she continued. “As long as we see an increase in memberships and a steady usage of the service, we would hope to keep it free.”

For more information, email Phillips at lphillips@muscatiney.org.

