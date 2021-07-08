Muscatine YMCA adds outdoor offerings for fitness

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is an additional 4,000 square feet outside,” he said.

Olson believes that during the fall when the outside weather cools, the shed will be used more and can possibly be used around nine months out of the year. He said the shed will be shut down around January until spring comes around. The contents of the shed will be brought inside and the shed will be locked. The shed is designed to withstand the elements and no negative impact is expected from the winter.

McCleary said similar sheds are used by the military when troops are deployed in areas where workout equipment is not available, such as deserts or jungles.

Olson said the thought of starting an outdoor workout area had been something the Y had discussed even before the COVID-19 health crisis, but during the pandemic the Y chose to move ahead with the project. During COVID-19 it was recommended people go outside and get some exercise while staying socially distanced from others.

“We wanted to offer something new that would bring folks back and give them a variety of options,” he said.

The shed is open to anyone with a standard Y membership during regular hours.

