Muscatine YMCA closes to help stem spread of COVID-19

The Muscatine Community YMCA closed temporarily Tuesday as the nation continues to take actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We have been diligently monitoring all national and local updates surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. In order to best ensure the health of our entire Y community, we have decided to close our facility to the public effective March 18th through March 31st in accordance with the Iowa Governor’s State of Emergency," the Y announced via a news release.

"We understand this is a very concerning situation. The Muscatine Community YMCA has been a pillar of the Muscatine community for more than 100 years, throughout both good and challenging times. The decision to close our facility was made to best ensure the safety of everyone in our community. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will work with local officials to determine what future actions will be necessary.

"During this closure, we will provide updates and information directly to staff, members and participants via email. We will also be posting information to our website and Facebook.

"We are asking everyone to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take their own measures to protect themselves, including not putting themselves in situations with large crowds or where they come in close contact with others, staying home if they do not feel well, frequently washing their hands with soap and water and covering their coughs and sneezes."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0