Muscatine YMCS replaces former weight machines with new equipment

MUSCATINE — For nearly two decades, the Muscatine Community YMCA has given local weight lifters and exercise enthusiasts the best possible equipment to use to reach their goals.

The Y owns several Strive weight machines that have served patrons well, but it’s time for an upgrade. This week, the Muscatine Y began installing Life Fitness Insignia Series equipment in its weight room.

When asked about what prompted the replacement, Nicole McCleary, Muscatine Y Marketing and Development Director, said the replacement was prompted by the equipment’s age.

“If you had equipment in your own home and it got used for 15-20 years, you would get a lot of use out of it. Our equipment get used hundreds of times every single week, and so there’s a whole lot of wear and tear, and we just felt it was time for something new,” she said.

Staff was able to do a one-to-one replacement with 17 new pieces of equipment, matching the types of machines that were replaced.

McCleary said these newer machines may still have some minor difference, but they shouldn’t be a hindrance for anyone using the machines. McCleary called them the “latest and greatest” gear the Y could get.

“Any time you have new equipment, it’s a little bit smoother and a little bit more user-friendly,” she said. “Companies make improvements to weight equipment just like they do everything else in the whole world. They’re always making things a little bit easier to use and adaptable for everyone to be able to take advantage of.”

McCleary said gym patrons who have gotten used to using a certain machine or doing a specific exercise will still be able to do so.

“It’s pretty easy for somebody to get on and try something new. We think that a majority of people are really going to love the new equipment, and the people that we’ve spoken with so far who have tried it out are really enjoying it, so it’s good news. Hopefully these machines last as long as the previous ones,” she said.

To help patrons with the transition over to the new equipment, McCleary said Y staff will be available to answer questions about the new equipment, weight room and exercise area for people who are new to the Y. Members who want a comprehensive run down of how each machine works or who wish to know how to make the most out of their workout can set up a free workout orientation with staff.

“It’s really a one-on-one kind of customized plan that helps everyone get a little more comfortable, especially when something is new,” she continued. “People of all ages don’t always like change, and so it’s nice that we can offer folks a little more confidence and comfort as they’re getting used to new equipment.”

To learn more about workout orientations or to sign up for a time, residents can visit the Y’s website or call the Y’s staff at 563-263-9996.

At this time, the Muscatine Y also invites new patrons to sign up for membership during its annual membership drive. Those who sign up before Dec. 31 will receive one of several special gifts with their new membership.