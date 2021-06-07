Muscatine youth invited to learn fire and EMS training skills at explorer academy

“It’s just a good way for the kids to kind of see what an EMS or firefighter’s job entails and have a little bit of fun with it,” Patterson continued.

Although there may be times that the program may get pretty exerting and physical with some of the activities, Patterson said it is not too intense and can be adjusted to the ages participating.

“If we get a 14-year-old that hasn’t had his big growth spurt yet or something like that, we’ll tailor it to them and find a way for them to fit in with the level of exertion,” he said. “With the kids, I don’t push them as hard as I do my firefighters. We’ll take frequent breaks and stay hydrated, and all of the firefighters are medics, so we’ll keep everybody safe.”

“A lot of the kids that I’ve had come through the program in the last few years, they’re just not sure and don’t really know what they want to do. A few of those kids got their feet wet in the program, and now they’re in an EMT class and working toward a career, and some of them just like the experience,” Patterson said.

It's also a chance to form friendships that could last far beyond the summer.