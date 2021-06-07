Muscatine youth invited to learn fire and EMS training skills at explorer academy

MUSCATINE — Muscatine area youth interested in firefighting careers have an opportunity to explore.
Starting June 21, the Muscatine Fire Department will hold a four-week Explorer Academy for residents age 14 to 20. It meets three days a week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — from 8 a.m. to noon. It costs $40.
Lt. Roy Patterson said this is first time the department is holding a four-week, academy style program.
“I’m super pumped about this. It’s going to be really fun,” Patterson said.
The standard explorer program had temporarily shut down. The pandemic altered Career Day and recruitment events or curtailed presentations, and they decided to try an academy-style program for the summer.
This program will give kids knowledge and hands-on experience.
“We give them actual turn-out gear, the same stuff that we wear into fires,” he said. “They’re out playing with the trucks, they get to fly the aerial bucket around, and we’re pumping water and dragging hoses. Most of the kids really like that stuff."
They will also learn first aid, fire suppression, search and rescue, auto extrication, hazardous materials mitigation, hose advancements and streams, CPR, ropes and knots, auto extrication, and much more.
“It’s just a good way for the kids to kind of see what an EMS or firefighter’s job entails and have a little bit of fun with it,” Patterson continued.
Although there may be times that the program may get pretty exerting and physical with some of the activities, Patterson said it is not too intense and can be adjusted to the ages participating.
“If we get a 14-year-old that hasn’t had his big growth spurt yet or something like that, we’ll tailor it to them and find a way for them to fit in with the level of exertion,” he said. “With the kids, I don’t push them as hard as I do my firefighters. We’ll take frequent breaks and stay hydrated, and all of the firefighters are medics, so we’ll keep everybody safe.”
“A lot of the kids that I’ve had come through the program in the last few years, they’re just not sure and don’t really know what they want to do. A few of those kids got their feet wet in the program, and now they’re in an EMT class and working toward a career, and some of them just like the experience,” Patterson said.
It's also a chance to form friendships that could last far beyond the summer.
“Comradery is big in the fire service, and we try to maximize that in our Explorer Program,” Patterson said. “These kids are going to make lifelong friends.”
An informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Central Fire, 312 E. 5th St. It's not mandatory. For questions, email Lt. Patterson at rpatterson@muscatineiowa.gov or call him at 563-263-9233.