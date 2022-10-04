Muscatine's 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat event to return on Sunday, October 30

MUSCATINE – What has become a new holiday tradition for the Muscatine community is returning for the third year in a row and is already looking to be bigger than before.

On Sunday, October 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Muscatine Parks and Recreations Department will hold its annual Trunk or Treat event at the Muscatine West Soccer Complex. Throughout the event at the complex parking lot, kids and families are invited to visit vehicles -- trunk after trunk -- taking in all the fun decorations and as much candy as they can carry.

“We’re very excited to host this event again this year,” Parks and Rec program supervisor Kelsie Stafford said. “The first year that we held it, we were just trying to come up with things for people in Muscatine to do during the pandemic.”

According to Stafford, the event started out at 700 participants only to double by its second year, hitting 1,400 participants.

“It just goes to show how many people enjoy Trunk or Treat,” Stafford said. “I know it’s kind of a popular activity for Halloween these days, and ours is no different. We’re looking forward to hopefully increasing (the number of participants) again this year. We’re not really sure how many people to expect or if we’ll be able to hit 2,000, but I feel like the more candy and trinkets we can hand out the better.”

For those looking to decorate their own trunk and hand out candy during the event, the sign-up deadline is the Friday before the event (Oct. 28). They can reserve a space for their vehicle at the Trunk or Treat by contacting Parks and Rec, either by calling 563-263-0241 or by emailing parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

“There’s plenty of spaces at Soccer West,” Stafford assured. “We were about three quarters of the way full last year, so we definitely have a lot more room for people who maybe haven’t done this event in the past and would like to join in this year.”

Young participants are asked to wear their Halloween costumes and bring their own Trick or Treat bags, as the event will not be providing them.