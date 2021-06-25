Muscatine's Almost Friday Fest team continues to plan ahead despite this month's cancellation

MUSCATINE — For the second time in a row, an Almost Friday Fest was cancelled due to incoming thunderstorms that are expecting to last the entire weekend, preventing the team at Keep Muscatine Beautiful from pushing the event to Friday or Saturday.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to cancel the event again due to weather,” Brenda Christensen from Keep Muscatine Beautiful said. “It has been difficult to find a backup venue due to the size of this event, but we will continue to work on a potential backup plan in case the July event ends up rainy too.”

Despite the May and June fests being cancelled, Christensen said the group has so far not lost any money on the cancellation of these events. This is mostly due to early cancellation calls on the group’s part — a move that some residents may see as too reactionary, but it’s also a move that Christensen knows is necessary.

“We have to make the call fairly early on because we have so many things in motion that, if we cancel early enough, then there isn’t a financial impact on our group,” Christensen said, adding that many of the resources used at the fests such as the tents, the golf carts and the drinks don’t have to be paid for if they aren’t delivered to the event.