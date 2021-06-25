Muscatine's Almost Friday Fest team continues to plan ahead despite this month's cancellation

MUSCATINE — For the second time in a row, an Almost Friday Fest was cancelled due to incoming thunderstorms that are expecting to last the entire weekend, preventing the team at Keep Muscatine Beautiful from pushing the event to Friday or Saturday.
“We are extremely disappointed to have to cancel the event again due to weather,” Brenda Christensen from Keep Muscatine Beautiful said. “It has been difficult to find a backup venue due to the size of this event, but we will continue to work on a potential backup plan in case the July event ends up rainy too.”
Despite the May and June fests being cancelled, Christensen said the group has so far not lost any money on the cancellation of these events. This is mostly due to early cancellation calls on the group’s part — a move that some residents may see as too reactionary, but it’s also a move that Christensen knows is necessary.
“We have to make the call fairly early on because we have so many things in motion that, if we cancel early enough, then there isn’t a financial impact on our group,” Christensen said, adding that many of the resources used at the fests such as the tents, the golf carts and the drinks don’t have to be paid for if they aren’t delivered to the event.
“Although we know when we make these calls that the weather can possibly change, if it doesn’t and we don’t wait too late, we don’t incur the cost – and that’s kind of our goal,” she said.
Both months’ bands were also able to be rescheduled for different dates, which prevented the group from having to pay those cancellation fees. The group First Impressions will be one of the bands playing on July 4 at Almost Fireworks Fest while Tim Stop will be playing on September 24, the first ever (Actually) Friday Fest.
“We already had the Almost Friday Fest planned for Sept. 23 and we are doing an Oktoberfest on Sept. 25, so we had a day in that weekend that we were thinking about doing something on, so this cancellation provided the opportunity to just move Tim Stop to that date,” Christensen said.
Additionally, Keep Muscatine Beautiful hopes to work together with the groups that are planning the Over the Edge event and the Muscatine Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, both of which are also happening that Friday, in the hopes of creating an even bigger event.
“We had already started talking about, but this cancellation kind of pushed it ahead and made us announce it a little bit earlier than we had planned,” Christensen said.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, both plans and backup plans for Almost Fireworks Fest as well as the Almost Friday Fest for July are underway. Although the group can’t announce any new specifics details publicly just yet, Christensen encouraged residents to keep an eye on the Keep Muscatine Beautiful Facebook page and the Almost Friday Fest website for further updates.