Muscatine's Annual Easter egg hunt set for March 27
Muscatine's Annual Easter egg hunt set for March 27

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 2021 Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the upper loop of Weed Park in Muscatine.Families attending may arrive near the Rose Garden Playground in the Upper Loop of Weed Park. Children will be split into age groups to hunt for their prize-filled eggs in specific locations. Participants will be asked to closely follow age categories, maintain social distance with those outside their household, and wear face coverings or masks during the event. This is a FREE event which is sure to be fun for the whole family. For more information please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563)263-0241.

