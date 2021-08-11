Muscatine's Bissell represents Stead Family Children's Hospital as Kid Captain

MUSCATINE — After being named a Kid Captain for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football team, Bridgette Bissell had to wait more than a year before she was able to tell anyone.

Bissell, who learned about the Kid Captain program while a patient at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in 2019, wrote an essay about why she hoped to take part. Thinking there was no way she would be chosen, she submitted the essay and waited.

When the names of the 2020 Kid Captains were announced to the winners, Bissell learned she had beaten out over 250 other applicants from three states to be named one of 12. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Kid Captain program was not held in 2020 so it was a year before Bissell could serve.

“In the fall I was in the hospital a few times, and that was during football season,” Bissell explained. “That year I met the Kid Captains, and there were all kinds of posters telling their stories. I was like, ‘Wow, that is really cool, man. I want to do that.' ”

She said keeping the secret for a year was difficult, but the rules were that she couldn’t say she was a captain until the names were announced.