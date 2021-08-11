Muscatine's Bissell represents Stead Family Children's Hospital as Kid Captain

MUSCATINE — After being named a Kid Captain for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football team, Bridgette Bissell had to wait more than a year before she was able to tell anyone.
Bissell, who learned about the Kid Captain program while a patient at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in 2019, wrote an essay about why she hoped to take part. Thinking there was no way she would be chosen, she submitted the essay and waited.
When the names of the 2020 Kid Captains were announced to the winners, Bissell learned she had beaten out over 250 other applicants from three states to be named one of 12. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Kid Captain program was not held in 2020 so it was a year before Bissell could serve.
“In the fall I was in the hospital a few times, and that was during football season,” Bissell explained. “That year I met the Kid Captains, and there were all kinds of posters telling their stories. I was like, ‘Wow, that is really cool, man. I want to do that.' ”
She said keeping the secret for a year was difficult, but the rules were that she couldn’t say she was a captain until the names were announced.
Of course, it would be no problem for Bissell to be a spokesperson for the hospital, as she enjoys going there, calling it her home away from home. In telling people about how nice those at the hospital are, she sometimes is unable to start as there are so many examples it would take forever to list them all.
Bissell and her twin sister, Madeline, were born prematurely, each weighing 1.5 pounds at birth. Madeline died shortly after they were born.
Bissell had surgery to correct retinopathy while she was still in neonatal care in Texas. After her family moved to Iowa when she was a year old she began seeing ophthalmologists and members of the pediatric team at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
She also is autistic and struggles with sensory overload, anxiety and not always being able to express feelings.
She moved away again when she was 3, but her family returned when she was 13.
In 2019, Bissell became ill and was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. The pain was so severe she was in a wheelchair. She still has a feeding tube in her stomach.
While many people get nervous when they have to go to the hospital, Bissell becomes excited.
“Everyone there is so nice and awesome, and they are like, 'We are going to help you out,’ ” she said.
The Kid Captain program was founded in 2009 as a partnership between the hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their stories. Kids Day is being held Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in which the captains will be given a special behind-the-scenes tour. During the football season, each captain’s story will be highlighted.
Bissell said she was a Hawkeyes fan, but the problem in her family was her father played football for the University of Michigan.
“Why can’t we be for both?” Bissell asked.
During the 2019 presidential campaign trail, candidate Pete Buttigieg said he first realized his campaign was going somewhere after meeting Bissell at a house party in Muscatine.
Bissell, then 16, had told him that because of his campaign, she felt like she could be herself. She felt she could go to school, talk about her challenges and what she believed in without being ashamed. After the campaign, she and Buttigieg have remained in contact, with Buttigieg calling her on her graduation to wish her well.
Bissell has gone on to advocate for people who are different. She plans to continue speaking out to represent all people.
“I want everyone to feel included,” she said.