Muscatine's Brain wins national championship as FFA teams 3rd, 15th on national stage

MUSCATINE — Very few FFA teams get a chance to compete on the national stage. This year, Muscatine High School’s nursery landscape and poultry teams didn’t just get a chance to compete, they excelled.
The MHS poultry judging team placed 15th last Thursday while the MHS nursery landscape team placed third overall in the nation. Teammate Belinda Brain won first individually, becoming the fifth national champion to come from MHS. Other members of the nursery landscape team included Logan Rinnert, McKenna Riess and James Sprague.
“I think the event went really well for us,” Brain said. “We had a great team, and it was just a great day.”
Brain said placing first was a “very nice” surprise in her second trip to nationals. She went in 2019 with that year’s floriculture team, but this is the first time that she has been a national champion.
“It’s a really great feeling,” she said. “My family was super excited for me.
“When I was on the floral team two years ago, I got to see the nursery landscape team and what they were doing at the time," Brain said. "It was really interesting, and working on my family’s yard and landscaping at home kind of what I do a lot in my free time anyway, so it was a nice fit for me.”
As a national champion, Brain will not be able to compete on the nursery landscape team again, should she decide to compete in FFA next year. She said she’s looking forward to exploring other teams and furthering her skills.
This year’s poultry judging team consisted of Danika Garrett, Emily King, Bob Carver and Audrey Seibel. This was Garrett’s second year doing poultry judging, though it was her first year doing it in-person, as last year she had to compete virtually.
“It was overwhelming being at nationals, but it was really fun,” Garrett said. “We were able to meet a lot of different people from different states, which was pretty cool.”
“It was a lot of work,” Carver added. “But it’s pretty nice knowing that we’re one of the better teams out there, considering that there’s a good chunk of teams that didn’t make it.”
King agreed with her teammates that nationals had been a fun and cool experience.
“I really enjoyed it, and I’m glad to be able to say that I judged at nationals," she said. "This is my first year competing at the national level ... I was happy with our placing, and I thought we did good.”
“This year was just a tremendous accomplishment for our competing students,” Dave Tometich, one of the MHS agriculture instructors, said. “They’ve all worked very hard at it. As an instructor, you put it together and you hope for the best as you keep pushing to see that they get more opportunities and experiences, and it’s neat when it comes together and they get a chance to be recognized. I feel very fortunate that our school district supports our activities and are allowing us to compete at a high level.”