Muscatine's Brain wins national championship as FFA teams 3rd, 15th on national stage

This year’s poultry judging team consisted of Danika Garrett, Emily King, Bob Carver and Audrey Seibel. This was Garrett’s second year doing poultry judging, though it was her first year doing it in-person, as last year she had to compete virtually.

“It was overwhelming being at nationals, but it was really fun,” Garrett said. “We were able to meet a lot of different people from different states, which was pretty cool.”

“It was a lot of work,” Carver added. “But it’s pretty nice knowing that we’re one of the better teams out there, considering that there’s a good chunk of teams that didn’t make it.”

King agreed with her teammates that nationals had been a fun and cool experience.

“I really enjoyed it, and I’m glad to be able to say that I judged at nationals," she said. "This is my first year competing at the national level ... I was happy with our placing, and I thought we did good.”

“This year was just a tremendous accomplishment for our competing students,” Dave Tometich, one of the MHS agriculture instructors, said. “They’ve all worked very hard at it. As an instructor, you put it together and you hope for the best as you keep pushing to see that they get more opportunities and experiences, and it’s neat when it comes together and they get a chance to be recognized. I feel very fortunate that our school district supports our activities and are allowing us to compete at a high level.”

