Muscatine's Calvary Church to show suicide prevention awareness film

Originally, they had wanted to show the film at Muscatine High School after purchasing the rights to show it, however the school was unable to schedule a time for it due to the film’s length. The couple decided to work with Calvary Church in order to show the film. Having seen the film when it premiered for the first time, Alma said that she knew that she just had to bring the film to Muscatine.

“It’s a very powerful film,” she said. “Many people who attempt suicide and survive say that they knew in a split second that they didn’t want to die. I think a lot of people don’t realize that someone who dies of suicide doesn’t actually want to die, they just want the pain to stop. We hope that this film can allow people who may be in a dark place to stop, reflect and ask for help.”

Alma hopes this film encourages others to be a light and a listener for someone they may know who is in a dark place or who may be at risk.

Choosing to show the film on the fifth anniversary of their daughter’s death, Alma and Brian hoped that through showing this film to local youths and families alike, they could impact the community in a positive way as they spread the film’s message to as many people as possible.