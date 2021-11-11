Muscatine's Calvary Church to show suicide prevention awareness film

MUSCATINE — One of the biggest issues youth struggle with is depression and feeling alone, to the point where they feel there’s only one way out. Although the issue of suicide is a tragic one, a local family hopes to spread hope and awareness through their film.
Micaela’s Hope for Mental Health is sponsoring the showing of the film “My Ascension” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Calvary Church main auditorium. This event is free.
The 88-minute film focuses on the story of a teenage girl who survives a suicide attempt. Following this, the girl dedicates her efforts to raising suicide awareness as she tries to prevent what nearly happened to her from happening to others.
This subject is very personal to Alma and Brian Brunson, who founded the Micaela’s Hope Charitable Fund through the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine in honor of their late daughter Micaela Brunson, who died from suicide. This fund started in November 2019, has since become an endowment, funding awareness efforts, and creating a scholarship in Micaela’s name.
“Since (our daughter’s death), our family has made it our mission to raise mental health awareness and suicide prevention awareness,” Alma said. “It was important for us to raise awareness and start a conversation while offering it to everyone and anyone that needs to hear this message.”
Originally, they had wanted to show the film at Muscatine High School after purchasing the rights to show it, however the school was unable to schedule a time for it due to the film’s length. The couple decided to work with Calvary Church in order to show the film. Having seen the film when it premiered for the first time, Alma said that she knew that she just had to bring the film to Muscatine.
“It’s a very powerful film,” she said. “Many people who attempt suicide and survive say that they knew in a split second that they didn’t want to die. I think a lot of people don’t realize that someone who dies of suicide doesn’t actually want to die, they just want the pain to stop. We hope that this film can allow people who may be in a dark place to stop, reflect and ask for help.”
Alma hopes this film encourages others to be a light and a listener for someone they may know who is in a dark place or who may be at risk.
Choosing to show the film on the fifth anniversary of their daughter’s death, Alma and Brian hoped that through showing this film to local youths and families alike, they could impact the community in a positive way as they spread the film’s message to as many people as possible.
“Oftentimes, people who are dealing with mental health issues also have to deal with financial barriers,” Alma said. “So we wanted to erase any barriers that we could through this free event, and give them the opportunity to watch this documentary. There are people here who continue to fight in silence, and we want to help those people by reaching out to them.”
To make a donation to the Micaela’s Hope fund, visit the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s website.