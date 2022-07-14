Muscatine's Catholic Daughters celebrating 100 years of community service

MUSCATINE – Next week, Muscatine’s local Catholic Daughters chapter will be celebrating one of its biggest milestones.

On Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m., Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic Church will be holding a public mass offered by Bishop Zinkula. Although the mass will be themed around Saint Joan of Arc, the mass will also partially be in recognition of the 100th anniversary of Saint Joan of Arc Court #524 of the Catholic Daughters.

“We want to thank the members of our community and our parish for so generously supporting our many fund-raisers over the years,” Secretary Kathy Johnson said.

Found all across the U.S., Catholic Daughters is a national women’s organization that tries to do service within their community as well as their church. For its members, their mission is “to embrace the principle of faith working through love in the promotion of justice, equality and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all mankind.”

Although the Muscatine chapter is only now just celebrating its 100th anniversary, Johnson explained that this celebration was actually meant to happen two years ago but had to be postponed due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody’s ready to celebrate,” Johnson said, adding that although the group has still celebrated and held service in the meantime, its members are still looking forward to gathering with the community.

In addition to recognizing the group itself, the Saturday mass will also take a moment to recognize the group’s many years of charity work and fundraising.

“For our fundraisers, we make caramels and we sell those at church,” Johnson explained. “We also sell wreaths at Christmas, and we have also served at MCSA (Muscatine Center for Social Action) and its Domestic Violence Shelter.”

In the past, the Catholic Daughters have held a “baby shower” for the Domestic Violence Shelter in order to give them women living there the supplies that they need for their infants. The group has also used its funds to support Senior Resources, Habitat for Humanity and Biking for Babies, which is a group that supports struggling pregnant women. In addition, the group funds scholarships that are specifically meant for service-minded senior high school girls.

When asked what the group meant to her, Johnson said she saw it as a way to truly help her community.

“(Before joining Catholic Daughters) I didn’t even know some of these needs existed, and I didn’t know a way I could help meet some of those needs. I feel like Catholic Daughters is an organization that is trying very hard to do good – and being a part of an organization that is trying to do good enables you. It has enabled and encouraged me to do more for my community and for others,” she said.

For residents that wish to learn more about the Catholic Daughters - Muscatine Chapter, they can visit https://marymathias.org/catholic-daughters-scholarship.