MUSCATINE – CBI Bank & Trust of Muscatine has once again concluded a successful acquisition.
Last Thursday, the bank announced that it had agreed to purchase a branch of Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, with this particular branch being located at 101 West Main Street in Joy (IL).
The purchasing of this branch is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024, following regulatory approval. Afterwards, the Joy office location will officially become a CBI Bank & Trust location. According to this acquisition agreement, the branch purchase will include all deposit accounts currently held at the office, which is reported to be approximately $62 million in deposits and $27 million in loans.
When asked about the purchase, Greg Kistler, President and CEO of CBI Bank & Trust, said in a public statement that he and his team are pleased with this latest opportunity, seeing it as a way to further serving the agricultural industry due to the number of customers CBI already has in the Joy area.
“We’re excited by the opportunity to build on this strong agriculture customer base and join the Joy community,” Kistler said. “We look forward to many years of serving our new customers, and we hope they enjoy the convenience of our additional locations.”
Further into the statement, Kistler took a moment to assure Joy customers that the team at CBI intends to make the transfer following the approval “as smooth and effortless as possible”, citing the bank’s past experiences with handling acquisitions.
“We have a good sense of what it takes to make them work well for customers,” Kistler said. “We plan to stay in touch throughout the process and realize the value customers place on working with bankers they know and trust.”
He also emphasized that the CBI team plans to transition the current Farmers-Merchants Bank staff to the CBI Bank & Trust organization.
Based in Muscatine, CBI Bank & Trust, is able to serve around 40,000 customers and businesses through its 17 branches as well as through F&M Bank, a division of CBI Bank & Trust. Beyond Muscatine, other CBI locations include Coralville, Davenport, Kalona, Walcott, Washington, and Wilton in Iowa, and Brimfield, Buffalo Prairie, Galesburg, Monmouth and Peoria in Illinois.
