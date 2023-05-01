Several Iowans were honored Friday with a special award ceremony that celebrated the inspiring accomplishments and local leaderships.

On April 28 at the Rock Island Holiday Inn, River Action hosted Fish & Fire, its yearly fundraiser and “friend-raiser.” Included at this event was the presenting of both the 2023 Eddy Scholarship winners and the 24th Annual Eddy Awards.

Among this year’s winners was Muscatine’s Chris Boar, who leads the efforts of Keep Muscatine Beautiful alongside Brenda Christensen. In the news release provided by River Action, Boar was cited as having “infinite stamina, belief and passionate commitment” toward all the events she’s helped plan for the Muscatine Riverfront.

“It’s pretty humbling because I don’t do it alone,” Boar said. “My partner is (Christensen), and all our volunteers and the companies that support us all play a part too, so I’m accepting on their behalf as well.”

Looking back on her time with Keep Muscatine Beautiful, Boar recalled how the group had started by focusing on citywide cleanups before moving on to organizing events such as the Healthy Living promotion events. When Muscatine remodeled Mississippi Drive, the group “laid low” until they could regain access to the riverfront and Riverside Park.

“(Christensen) had always wanted to have music on the riverfront, so we started Almost Friday Fest, and the idea behind that was to get people to stay in Muscatine if they worked in Muscatine but lived out of town. We wanted them to stick around and enjoy what Muscatine had to offer in its downtown,” Boar explained. “We’ve just kind of grown from there.”

Through the efforts of Boar and the rest of the team at Keep Muscatine Beautiful, the group has been able to schedule 12 events for this year’s season beginning May 25, with many of these events expected to bring in around 1,500-2,000 people.

“Our riverfront is really unique, and everybody should be able to enjoy it and take pride in it,” Boar said.

Besides the monthly Almost Friday Fest events, Almost Fireworks Fest is expected to also make a return in July. Boar and her team have also begun coordinating with LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) and the Hispanic community in the hopes of putting on an Almost Siesta Fest event.

All money raised through these riverfront events is being put toward the building and installation of a permanent riverfront amphitheater, which can then be used to provide concerts and even more events on Muscatine’s beautiful riverfront. Boar said she hoped to see the amphitheater built in a few years.

Other recipients of an Eddy Award this year are Laura McCreery, Greg Smith, Jeff Craver, Molly Newell, Ed Choate and Brian Dockery, as well as Mark Schweibert, who received this year’s Lifetime Achievement award. For more information on River Action and the Eddy Awards, residents can visit its website at http://www.riveraction.org/.