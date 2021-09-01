Muscatine's Community Block Party returns for its 11th year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The event worked so well at Discovery Park that we just kept doing it there, because it’s a really nice venue for this type of event,” Broderson said. “We really enjoy doing this event, and we were so sad we weren’t able to do it last year. Since the block party is an outside event, we believe that we’re able to bring it to the community in a safe manner this year. If folks feel more comfortable wearing a mask, that’s up to them.”

A growing number of local businesses and organizations sponsor and participate in the event. Each collaborator has a game, activity, or craft for guests to try out while Hy-Vee offers free food, including hotdogs, chips, popcorn and snow cones. Each collaborator brings a door prize to give away.

B100 will DJ, Muscatine Fire Department will offer tours of its fire truck, and Muscatine Power & Water will offer rides in its lift truck. The Balloon Guy will make balloon animals, while the Musser Public Library will bring its Big Blue Blocks. Guests can also take a look at the Discovery Center’s amphibians and reptiles while parents can view the “Hidden in Plain Sight” Drug Prevention Trailer presented by the Muscatine Police Department.