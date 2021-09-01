Muscatine's Community Block Party returns for its 11th year

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Community Block Party is back for an 11th year, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Muscatine Discovery Park.
This year's theme is “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle,” with activities partially focused on recycling and helping the environment.
“We’re really excited about this year’s theme,” Mayor Diana Broderson said. “We all just want our youth to do a good job of being informed about and learn from a young age how to be environmentally friendly. This is just a way to make that learning fun, and we have that new electric car with MPW, so that fits into the theme, as well.”
This will be a free community event, featuring food, activities, and door prize drawings. Shuttle parking will be available from the Crossroads parking lot, 1424 Houser St.
“We started it 12 years ago, and it started out as a community 'lights on your porch'-type deal, just as a chance for people to get out and visit with their neighbors,” said Broderson, who has helped organize the Block Party for its entire run. “We started it across the street at Cedar Park for a couple years, then we held it at the Y for a bit.”
One year, the Y was unavailable because of construction work underway on its parking lot. Broderson asked Muscatine County Conservation for permission to hold the event at Discovery Park.
“The event worked so well at Discovery Park that we just kept doing it there, because it’s a really nice venue for this type of event,” Broderson said. “We really enjoy doing this event, and we were so sad we weren’t able to do it last year. Since the block party is an outside event, we believe that we’re able to bring it to the community in a safe manner this year. If folks feel more comfortable wearing a mask, that’s up to them.”
A growing number of local businesses and organizations sponsor and participate in the event. Each collaborator has a game, activity, or craft for guests to try out while Hy-Vee offers free food, including hotdogs, chips, popcorn and snow cones. Each collaborator brings a door prize to give away.
B100 will DJ, Muscatine Fire Department will offer tours of its fire truck, and Muscatine Power & Water will offer rides in its lift truck. The Balloon Guy will make balloon animals, while the Musser Public Library will bring its Big Blue Blocks. Guests can also take a look at the Discovery Center’s amphibians and reptiles while parents can view the “Hidden in Plain Sight” Drug Prevention Trailer presented by the Muscatine Police Department.
“It really is a collaborative event. Everybody really pitches in to make each year a success, and we have all kinds of businesses and organizations that sponsor the event each year,” Broderson said. “Putting the map together of all that’s going to be offered at the party, I don’t know if I could have squeezed anyone else in. It’s pretty full of people who are raising their hand and saying I want to contribute and be a part of this. As we know, Muscatine is such a giving community, and people always step up.”
Broderson says the event gives people and families a chance to socialize and have fun time together.
“We don’t allow anything to be sold because we don’t want families to have to worry about buying something while there,” Broderson said. “We didn’t want vendors there trying to sell goods, we’re just looking to give back. It’s all about family fun that you’re able to enjoy while leaving your wallet or purse at home. We just want to see everybody come out and have a good time.”
The Community Block Party will only be cancelled if lightning is present. For more information, visit the Community Block Party’s Facebook page.