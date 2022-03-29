Muscatine's Crossroads Inc. hires Marc Hines as its newest CEO

MUSCATINE — Marc Hines is the new CEO at Crossroads Inc.

When asked about how he was feeling about this latest career opportunity, Hines said that he was feeling “lots of things,” including excitement and humility.

“I’ve been working with individuals with disabilities for 16 years, and certainly at the start of that career I really didn’t have eyes on any sort of executive position,” Hines said. “As time went on, maybe that dream crystallized a little more, but it’s still a little bit surreal. That said, there’s plenty of real work and real issues that need attention, and this place has a great foundation.”

Hines previously worked at Systems Unlimited, where he served as a direct support professional, a department manager and a department director. He also spent five years at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics assisting the intellectual disability-mental illness program as an associate director of community outreach and advocacy.

Hines said he didn't intend on a career helping those with disabilities, but realized he gained enjoyment, meaning and fulfillment through this work.

“The last five years at the hospital was a great learning experience, but I always knew I wanted to be back in the world of providing community support,” he said. “The timing worked out really nicely (for this job). I thought that I had built up enough experience and that I might be qualified to do this. So I took a shot, and after the first couple rounds of interviews it switched from just wanting to get back into community support to specifically wanting to work for this agency.”

“Prior experience, passion for helping clients achieve their greatest potential, along with strong strategic leadership made the decision to hire (Hines) as the new CEO easy," Crossroads Board President Darren Williams said. "The Crossroads Board is very excited about (Hines) and the future that lies ahead.”

Hines will work with the Muscatine Welfare Association and the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) as part of a collaboration with Muscatine Vision 2020.

“It’s been a great start for him … and I think our senior team is all very excited about both his experience and our next phase in growth in moving forward,” Megan Francis, marketing and communications director for Muscatine Vision 20/20 said. “I think the fact that he started on the front lines and moved his way up gives him an understanding of both challenges and opportunities at every level. With the staffing crisis that’s happening right now, having that experience and understanding really helps him relate to everyone that makes this organization work.”

“In the short-term, I want to get to know the people that we serve, the staff that we employ and the community that we’re in,” Hines said. “Long-term, I want to be the best provider of services in Muscatine, but I’d also like to be in the same conversation with the best providers in the state, and that will come with focusing on developing our staff and paying attention to all the little details of what goes into caring for people well.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.