Muscatine's Fire Island Robotics places in top 5% of teams from around the world

MUSCATINE — A group of Muscatine high school students proved themselves top contenders in a field of thousands in an international competition of math, science and circuitry.

The Muscatine robotics team — Fire Island Robotics — recently competed in the FIRST Robotics World Championship, an international youth robotics competition in Houston, Texas, that celebrates science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The team placed 25th out of the 75 teams in their division and top 150 out of about 3,200 teams overall, or top 5%, of teams from around the world.

Back home in Muscatine, Fire Island Robotics took some time at the start of this week to show one of their biggest partners, Stanley Consultants, what their World Championship qualifying robot could do. The team's coach, Chris Hoffman, works at Stanley Consultants, as do three of the robotics students on a part-basis in the afternoon as part of a work-based learning program through the high school.

"With Stanley supporting the team all these years, and them being members here at Stanley, we wanted to share with the rest of our members what the team has been doing," Hoffman said.

Robotics team member Caleb Trosen, a senior, said competing at the world championships was an unforgettable, rewarding, "insanely cool" experience.

"It was really interesting getting to work with teams from Brazil, Mexico and even someone from Italy," Trosen said. "It was neat being able to meet all these different international teams and hear their ideas."

Trosen, who hopes to go into engineering, also acknowledged that being part of the robotics team has given him skills that he will be able to use in the future.

Another senior student, Isaac Zollars, didn’t get the chance to go to the championships but still helped with the electrical and planning work throughout the season. For him, being in robotics is a chance to work together with friends as they accomplish amazing things.

"It’s student-led, and it’s always fun to be with a bunch of your peers, trying to delegate tasks and just having people learn their strengths, putting those to use while also having them explore new options,” Zollars said. "It’s also nice to put multiple hours into something and then see the final product working exactly how you wanted it to."

With several other community events with various community partners planned for the future, Hoffman emphasized the importance of letting sponsors and supporters see the results of the team’s efforts, as well as what their donations are being put toward.

“Not only do we have these three robotics team students here working at Stanley, but we also have three students working at HNI,” Hoffman said. “There’s a lot of robotics teammates getting out into the workforce right here in Muscatine and doing S.T.E.M. activities. So we’re excited about that, and we’re looking forward to continuing to partner with organizations in the area that believe S.T.E.M. is important.”

For those who are interested in joining the Muscatine High School robotics team, Hoffman encouraged them to reach out to Muscatine High School by telephone or by email and provide their information, which will then be passed along to him.

