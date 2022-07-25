Muscatine's Harper Wittmer wins this year's Lil' Miss Iowa pageant

MUSCATINE – A new Lil’ Miss Iowa has been crowned. Taking this year’s title is none other than nine-year-old Harper Wittmer from Muscatine.

“It feels really good (to win),” Harper said. “I was so proud of myself when they announced my name. I was just really happy.”

This win is a long time coming, as Harper has competed in several pageants before, according to her mother, Amber Hines Wittmer.

“She’s been doing them since she was four,” Amber said. “We actually attended the Miss Muscatine pageant just looking for something to do that day because it was cold and wintery. So we went and after she watched it, she said ‘I want to do that!’.”

Although Amber didn’t have any prior experience with pageants herself, she still wanted to support her daughter’s new interest, encouraging her to practice and work hard. After that, Harper competed in the Little Miss Muscatine pageant and actually won the title that year, turning her first year participating in a pageant into her first win.

Shortly after, Harper and her mother set their sights on the Little Miss Iowa pageant. For four years, Harper competed in the pageant, making new friends and gaining more experience until finally winning the top title.

“I was just so excited for her,” Amber said in reference to her daughter’s win. “I knew she had been working so hard and she’s put in a lot of hours… and I just felt like this was her year. I felt like she deserved it and I was in tears when she got it.”

Although her big win this year was exciting, Harper’s favorite thing about participating in pageants, she says, isn’t necessarily the crowns and glamour but getting to spend time with the other girls who are competing and getting to know them better.

Speaking of friends, making this victory all the sweeter for Harper was getting to share it with one of her best friends, Kenzie Riley from Bettendorf, who won Junior Miss Iowa at this year’s pageant.

“I’m very excited to spend time with (Riley),” Harper said. “We’ve always wanted to win together, so winning together this year was a really big thing for us.”

Another thing Harper enjoys about pageants is getting to show her talent. For this year’s competition, she chose to do speed painting, taking only two minutes to create an upside-down image. Her favorite thing to paint are silhouettes of musicians that she enjoys listening to.

Donning a Union Jack-themed outfit, Harper spent her time during the talent portion of the pageant painting silhouettes of the Beatles. In addition to earning her the crown and sash, this also earned her the Top Talent prize.

With the title officially hers, Harper will serve as Lil’ Miss Iowa for a full year. “She’ll be doing her talent at different events, she’ll be out working with charitable organizations, meeting and greeting the state – it’ll be really exciting and a lot of fun,” Amber said.

For those who would like to request an appearance from Harper at their event, they can reach out by emailing her mother at akhines@gmail.com.