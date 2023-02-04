MUSCATINE — Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with several Arab-American and Palestinian-American leaders prior to his trip overseas on Jan. 27 at the Thomas Jefferson Room at the State Department. Attending this meeting was Muscatine’s own John Dabeet.

“We received individual invites to attend that meeting… and in general, I would say that it went very well,” Dabeet said. “It was a warm, personal, kind of meeting. He came and greeted each one of us, he took a photo with us and we had a discussion.”

Dabeet said the experience made him feel humbled. “When he shook my hand again and thanked me, he said to me ‘keep up the good work in Iowa.’ So that gave me that sense of pride, not just for being part of this meeting but for being part of Iowa. It made me feel very good.”

Throughout the meeting, Dabeet and his fellow leaders had the space to discuss the politics that are currently going on in places such as Egypt, Palestine and Israel with Blinken, as well as give their own statements regarding what they hope to see going forward regarding relations with these countries.

With Dabeet, the main issues he brought up included requests for the United States to stand strong and support Palestine as a full member of the United Nations, and for the U.S. to reopen the Palestinian office in Washington D.C. while also reopening the American consulate in Jerusalem in order to strength communication.

Overall, Dabeet said he felt like it was a good experience, and hoped to have more meetings regarding Palestine with Blinken and other state officials in the future. “It was definitely a humbling experience, and it was an honor to be selected by this incredible state to be part of those Arab and Palestinian-American leaders who were able to meet with him.