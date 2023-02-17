For those who have spent their life volunteering for various groups, organizations and causes, they have the chance to receive national recognition. For all his efforts and hard work, it has been decided that one Muscatine resident has earned this award.

Muscatine professor John Dabeet learned this week he will receive the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award later this month.

“It’s a big shock for me. I never would have expected this,” Dabeet said. “It’s a great honor.”

To be nominated for the award, the recipient has to have a minimum of 4,000 recorded volunteer hours throughout their life. In Dabeet’s case, he has spent his time volunteering at local, state and national levels for groups such as Muscatine Sister Cities, the Muscatine School Board, the State Central Committee for the Democratic Party, Sister Cities International and President Biden’s foreign policy team (in 2020).

Dabeet said volunteering “makes us who we are” and that it added to the quality of work that people did.

“It did change me as a person,” he said. “When you put in the hours in order to achieve something positive and something good for the community or country that you are a part of, that amount of satisfaction that I get as a result of doing something like that is unmatchable. I cannot even put a value on that, and I think that we as people need to remind ourselves all the time of the importance of making a difference and getting involved.”

Dabeet said the presidential award meant a lot to him. He also said it affected how he thought about the future.

“It puts a lot of responsibility on me that I need to do even more, that I need to do even better, that I need to perhaps reach out more and be involved more,” he continued. “When you receive such an honor, you cannot just sit down after that. You need to continue that journey and continue to make a difference to people.”

Dabeet said making a difference in his community and especially in the lives of future leaders — these being children that he advocates for through his role as school board president and the students he teaches at Muscatine Community College — was his main goal.

“My service to them is always an honor,” he said. “I want to do what’s possible so that each of them becomes a success story. That basically becomes my success as a person. When you do things (like volunteering) you don’t think of yourself, but you think of others — and when you see them succeeding, that’s where you think ‘OK, if they’re succeeding, that means I did something right.’ That’s why I encourage everybody to be involved, even at the local level. Because we all live in Muscatine, and we want Muscatine to be a better community and a great community to be a part of.”