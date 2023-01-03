Muscatine's Musser Public Library discontinues overdue fees, waives existing fees

MUSCATINE — In 2019, the American Library Association, after conducting a study that seemed to indicate overdue fines at libraries were a barrier for equal access, began encouraging other libraries throughout the U.S. to eliminate their overdue fines and fees.

Since then, many libraries have followed this idea. This number of overdue fee-free includes the RiverShare Library Consortium, which announced this week that its various library systems — including Musser Public Library in Muscatine — had elected to stop giving patrons overdue fines for items that are returned late.

The administration at Musser Public Library also made the decision to waive existing overdue fines. These two decisions are expected to have a positive impact on more than 2,500 Musser Public Library patrons, allowing them to continue checking out books and other library materials without worrying about potentially or accidentally racking up a large fine.

Another hope for Musser is that by eliminating fines, this in turn also allows former patrons whose accounts were blocked due to unpaid overdue fines to check out materials once again, giving them the means to take advantage of all that the library has to offer.

Other residents who may have felt discouraged about getting a library card may also see this change as an opportunity to do so. Additionally, Musser library staff believes this the lack of overdue fees should not negatively impact the rate at which overdue materials are returned, as based on a study cited by the ALA that showed how overdue fines on library materials have little to no impact on ensuring these materials are returned on time.

Library patrons should note, however that all fees regarding lost and/or damaged items will remain in place to assure that materials are returned and remain usable. Fines for equipment usage and rentals, such as copying, printing and renting equipment like hotspots and tablets, will remain in place.

In a public statement regarding the discontinuing of overdue fees, Musser Library Director Bobby Fiedler said, “Our vision at Musser Public Library is to be a gateway to learning and information for all ages. By becoming a fine-free library, we go a step further toward attaining this goal. We are dedicated to making our library as accessible as possible to those who need it most.”