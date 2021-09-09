Muscatine's Pack-N-Ship offers a variety of services to get items where they need to go

MUSCATINE — When Brian Linderman first bought Pack-N-Ship in Muscatine in 2017, he said several customers who had known him for the six years he had worked there thought he already owned the business.

Pack-N-Ship had first come to Muscatine in 2007, with Linderman joining the team in 2011. He said the previous owners were moving to Iowa City and were planning to either find a buyer for the store, or simply close it. Linderman said that he had enjoyed working there and didn’t want to lose his job. He took a leap of faith and offered to buy the business.

“This is sort of a leap for us because my family tree doesn’t have entrepreneurs in it,” he said.

He said the company that had already been established was more than enough to continue moving forward to the current time. Today the business at 2506 Park Ave., Suite C, offers a variety of packing and shipping services. There are also several business options, including scans to email, faxing and printing.

“We typically don’t say ‘no’ to anything because typically either people don’t know how to do something or they don’t want to do something,” Linderman said. “We fit that niche.”