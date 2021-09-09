Muscatine's Pack-N-Ship offers a variety of services to get items where they need to go

MUSCATINE — When Brian Linderman first bought Pack-N-Ship in Muscatine in 2017, he said several customers who had known him for the six years he had worked there thought he already owned the business.
Pack-N-Ship had first come to Muscatine in 2007, with Linderman joining the team in 2011. He said the previous owners were moving to Iowa City and were planning to either find a buyer for the store, or simply close it. Linderman said that he had enjoyed working there and didn’t want to lose his job. He took a leap of faith and offered to buy the business.
“This is sort of a leap for us because my family tree doesn’t have entrepreneurs in it,” he said.
He said the company that had already been established was more than enough to continue moving forward to the current time. Today the business at 2506 Park Ave., Suite C, offers a variety of packing and shipping services. There are also several business options, including scans to email, faxing and printing.
“We typically don’t say ‘no’ to anything because typically either people don’t know how to do something or they don’t want to do something,” Linderman said. “We fit that niche.”
He said business took off since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was declared an essential service and, Linderman said, things had to be sent to people. He said online ordering – both sending and returns – make a significant amount of the store’s business.
Linderman said that now the business is planning on moving into its busy season. He commented that between mid-November and December Pack-N-Ship sees much of its yearly business.
“People say 'the guy’ when they need things to get done, and that turns out to be us,” Linderman said. “I think our track record and experience – we do well. Every package we do well.”