Muscatine's Palms 10 lets residents take a piece of movie-going experience home

This lead to the curbside popcorn program to be rolled out at all 19 Iowa Fridley-owned theaters, with the social media post reaching over half a million people throughout the state, according to Vann-Orsdel. “I couldn’t believe how supportive everyone was,” he said, “They were sharing it and leaving positive comments — it was really refreshing, to be entirely honest.” He was also pleased residents were buying the popcorn at its usual price.

“We were really encouraged and really grateful for the support,” Vann-Orsdel continued. With Fridley Theaters having other products that will need to be sold before hitting their expiration dates, he said future popcorn to-go weekends may also sell pop, candy and ICEEs at discounted prices as a thank you to their guests while popcorn will stay at its traditional price.

“People really love movie theater popcorn," Vann-Orsdel said. "Everybody’s stuck at home and streaming old movies, and what goes better with movies than movie theater popcorn?”

He acknowledged that the particular flavor of theater popcorn is hard to recreate at home, so he thinks people like having the option to get it, even if the theaters are closed. “But I think it was also more than that. I think the success was also due to communities wanting to support their local theaters.”