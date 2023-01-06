Muscatine's Petal & Leaf owner reflects on nearly two years of being in the flower business

Petal & Leaf, 1003 Park Ave., opened its doors in February 2021. Alongside selling high-quality, freshly-cut flowers and houseplants, the shop gave local Muscatine chocolate lovers a chance to buy Lagomarcino chocolates without needing to drive to the Quad-Cities.

Looking back on the past two years regarding her business and the customers she has gotten to know, owner Jen Summy said these years have been a good experience.

“Business has been very busy,” Summy said. “Naturally, the flower business has its ups and downs, and it’s slower during certain times of the year. But it’s still enough to keep me busy. I’m really enjoying being up here (on Park Avenue).”

Summy said the biggest lesson she had learned while running her business was not underestimate the support of the Muscatine community.

“Everybody in this town has been so gracious and really supportive,” she said. “So many people have, at the very least, come in to check the store out. Everybody has a story of what this building used to be, so it’s kind of neat to see how this community really does support small businesses.”

Recent changes in the supply chain and the shipping costs has been one of the bigger adjustment Summy said she’s had to deal with. But while some of these expenses have risen, she noted that other supply-chain issues have begun to level out, allowing her to still get her products into the store — much to the delight of her customers.

“With my customers, I would say that they appreciate my eye for design,” Summy shared. “My design style is a little bit different, and I like to use different flowers and different color combinations, and I think that’s what keeps my customers coming back. I take a great deal of pride in trying to find unique items to keep in the store, and I would hope that (my customers) appreciate my uniqueness the most.”

She added that because her stock is ever-changing, this is another element of her store that may encourage her customers to visit repeatedly, even when there isn’t a holiday, anniversary or birthday coming up. Additionally, when it comes to those bouquets for holidays — such as the upcoming Valentine’s Day — Summy said that she tends to just “wing it” with her arrangements.

“I’ve been designing flower arrangements for 15 years, and you just kind of go into it blind every year,” she explained. “So I know that Valentine’s is a procrastinator’s holiday. But I just always hope to provide a little bit of love to people and to use it as a talking point that love should be celebrated every day — and you don’t have to spend $100 for it. It’s just that little gesture of ‘I love you; I’m thinking about you,’ and that’s what plants and flowers do.”

Petal and Leaf is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Deliveries are offered within Muscatine as well as its surrounding areas, including Wilton, Letts, Fruitland, and Illinois City, Illinois. Online orders can also be made at any time and can be done at www.petalandleafmuscatine.com.