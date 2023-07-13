For the second year in a row, the Lil’ Miss Iowa crown is being brought back to Muscatine.

This year’s winner of the Lil’ Miss Iowa pageant was nine-year-old Peyton Yocom, daughter of Nick and Alicia Yocom. Along with the crown and title, Peyton also won $1400 worth of prizes and scholarships.

The pageant is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

“It felt amazing and I was super happy,” Peyton said. “I’ve worked hard to reach this goal. I also proved to my dad that I was right. I told my dad on Saturday night I was going to win the pageant, and he told me ‘maybe.’ So I went out and did my best to prove I was right.”

In addition to all the once-in-a-lifetime experiences and opportunities that she will get over the next year as Lil’ Miss Iowa, Peyton said that she is also looking forward to spreading the word about her platform, Peyt’s Pets, and continue to raise more money for the Muscatine Humane Society.

Although she had been nervous for Peyton during the competition, Alicia Yocom shared that it was amazing to see her win and that she was extremely proud of her daughter, not just for the achievement, but for all the time and effort that Peyton had put into this personal pursuit.

“This has been a wild ride, but I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Alicia Yocom said. “As much as Peyton loves being on the stage, I love watching her perform. I love the confidence it has built in her and the journey we have enjoyed together. It has allowed one-on-one trips to strengthen our relationship and bonding with some of her and my best friends.”

Peyton entered her first pageant in 2018 at four years old, her mother said, participating alongside Sydney Thomas, her best friend and fellow dancer at River City All-Stars. Although she didn’t win the crown of Little Miss Muscatine, Peyton loved the experience enough to try again, winning Little Miss Princess at the Muscatine pageant in 2019 before choosing to compete at the Lil’ Miss Iowa pageant for the first time in 2020.

“Her dance teacher, Cara Thacker, encouraged her to enter,” Alicia Yocom said. “It took more time convincing me than it did her, as I was completely out of my element. But Peyton was right on board and couldn’t wait, anything to perform.”

Peyton continued to participate in the pageant each year, improving each time before finally winning this year, which is also the last year she will be able to compete in this specific competition due to the pageant’s age cap.

During this year’s Lil’ Miss Iowa, Peyton had to participate in five areas of competition — interview, onstage question, talent, outfit of choice, and party dress — as well as learn an opening dance number. For her talent, Peyton did an acro/jazz dance to the song “Born Bad,” which was choreographed by her current dance teacher, Stella DeLong, who also choreographed Peyton’s solos the last three years.

“My favorite part of the pageant is performing my talent because I get to do back handsprings and my aerial,” Peyton shared. “I really enjoy performing and being on the big stage, so anytime spent on the stage is my favorite. I also enjoyed getting to meet the other contestants and spending time with them.”

Alicia added that because the interview portion has always been Peyton’s weakest area of competition, she began working with Elevation Pageant and Interview Consulting (Team EPIC) in order to improve for this year’s pageant.

As Peyton begins her year-long reign, she hopes to sponsor the adoption fees of the dogs and cats who have been at the Muscatine Humane Society the longest in hopes of getting them into forever homes with some of her prize money. Next year, following her 10th birthday, she also plans to compete in Jr. Miss Iowa.

With Peyton also continuing to collect and recycle cans, using the return money to purchase items from the Muscatine Humane Society’s wish list, Alicia added that if anyone has any cans that they would like to donate, they can reach out on Facebook and message “2023 Li’l Miss Iowa – Peyton Yocom.”

