Muscatine's proposed budget shows tax rate drop

MUSCATINE — While there is still plenty of work to do on the proposed budget for the coming fiscal year, the tentative budget shows a drop in taxes of about 30-cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

A special Muscatine City Council meeting kicked off budget season Thursday evening with an overview of the proposal. City administrator Carol Webb and finance director Nancy Lueck presented the FY 2023/24 budget proposal. Webb said the city isn’t seeking direction from the council yet and that the meeting was meant to be informational. Decision making on the budget will happen after presentations from the city department heads.

“The budget and the city council’s work plans and staff work plans are all organized and aligned with the city’s strategic plan,” Webb said. “The strategic plan was adopted by council in 2020 and has been reaffirmed for the last couple of years.”

In addition to the decline in the tax rate, Webb said the state rollback for residential properties will “roll up” from 54.122% to 56.4919%. However, due to an error in how the state uses multi-residential property in determining the rollback, the rollback may change. Recent legislation would redefine how multi-residential property is addressed and that could mean less money for municipalities.

Eight levies are included in the property tax rate. The proposed decrease will lower the rate to $15.67169 per $1,000 of assessed valuation from the 2022-23 rate of $15.97054. The 2021-22 rate was $15.67209 per $1,000, which had been the tax rate for the previous 10 years.

The actual amount the citizens will pay in property taxes is dependent on the rates established by the city, county, school district and tax rollbacks and the assessed value of the properties.

The city seeks a variety of revenue resources in addition to property taxes to fund services, such as the use of one-time funds like state COVID-19 relief funds and American Rescue Plan Act funds. The proposed budget shows a 50% decline in the use of one-time funds over the previous year.

Staff is also making several recommendations for funding capital projects, including the use of road use tax, local option sales tax, and other sources.

The proposed budget will be reviewed beginning Saturday. The final version will be presented during a public hearing in March.