With less than a month before the 50th running of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) passes through Muscatine on its way to the finish line in Davenport, Mayor Brad Bark says that most of the plans for the event are complete.

As the last meeting town before the finish, it is expected bicyclists will want to dip their tires in the Mississippi while in Muscatine. In fact, the city is encouraging bicyclists “double dip in the Mississip,” which is dipping in both Muscatine and Davenport. Workers have been busy deepening the boat ramp in Riverside Park to accommodate the RAGBRAI riders.

“The planning has been good,” Bark said. “We are basically ready to go. We are just going to continue to have meetings with a little more frequency as it gets closer, just so we don’t miss anything. There are a lot of little details.”

In March, it was announced that on Saturday, July 29, Muscatine would be the final meeting town for the projected 50,000 bicyclists traveling to Davenport as the last leg of RAGBRAI. This year’s running of RAGBRAI will happen July 22-29. Overnight towns are Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville and the finish line in Davenport. The route will span 500 miles and 16,549 feet of climb, making it the sixth-longest and the sixth-steepest RAGBRAI. In addition to Muscatine, other pass through towns between Coralville and Davenport include West Liberty, Montpelier and Buffalo.

Coming from West Liberty, the riders will take a right on Independence Road and then a left on G28. The route will lead them under the U.S. 61 overpass that turns into Hershey Avenue. The riders will take that to the riverfront. They will take a right at the roundabout, and go up Second to Park Avenue, and take a right on Washington to leave Muscatine. This is the same route used when RAGBRAI visited in 2016.

Bark said the riders coming in on Hershey would be greeted by a large American flag courtesy of Muscatine Power and Water. They will also see a big “M” made of bike spokes on the route. Mississippi Drive will be the home of the festivities. There will be a DJ or live music playing throughout the day. There will be a watermelon tent for the riders.

Other events will include a beer garden by Keep Muscatine Beautiful. Amenities such as an ATM and WiFi will be included on the riverfront. There will also be a pie sale. Riverview Center will offer air conditioning and entertainment. There will be a food area set up.

Bark commented that from 1:30 to 2 p.m. would be a mandatory pause of RAGBRAI and then the bicyclists would have to be on the way to Davenport.

While Bark had announced previously that a metal sculpture of a watermelon slice would be on the riverfront in time for RAGBRAI, he said there had been a change of plans. He said it was determined the slice should sit at an angle, which is requiring re-engineering of the base. Bark said it would not be ready in time for RAGBRAI.

Muscatine’s slogan for RAGBRAI is “Muscatine: One in a Melon.” A golden “L” in the word "melon" on the poster is meant to be the roman numeral for 50.

People in town are invited to the celebration. People from the RAGBRAI committees will also judge yards that are decorated for RAGBRAI, giving first, second and third place prizes.

“Have fun with this,” Bark said. “Come down to the events. Come down and enjoy what RAGBRAI has to offer. When people come into town we want them to see what Muscatine has to offer and not forget who we are.”

Bark also said the day following RAGBRAI, July 30, a riverboat will be stopping in Muscatine.

Close Jean Harper, left, stands with her husband Charlie Harper, right, in front of the sign that hung outside Zeug Garage and Cycle Shop, which Charlie Harper purchased in 1966. He said he remembers the sign being created in the 1940s. Tim Hange, left, and Charlie Harper, right, embark on a ride with the Melon City Bike Club. Hange will ride in RAGBRAI for his second year and Harper, of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, an official RAGBRAI bike shop, will be available during the ride for bicycle repairs and maintenance. Charlie Harper of Muscatine, on an antique bicycle, leads the pre-ride group of 2016 RAGBRAI bicyclists to the Mississippi along the riverfront in Muscatine. Harper, the owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness who died in 2021, was honored during the 2022 RABRAI. From left to right: Jean, Charlie, and their son Greg Harper stand in Harper's Cycling and Fitness with a 50th anniversary cake. Charlie Harper first purchased the bicycle shop in October of 1966. Charlie Harper, owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, is running for mayor of Muscatine in the November election. Charlie Harper, left, rides on Independence Avenue with Randy Oleynik on Tuesday afternoon on their way toward Muscatine. Onleynik and his daughter, Amy, are riding the high-wheeled bicycles from San Francisco to Boston. Owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, Charlie Harper, who is running for mayor against incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson, stands with owner of Creations by Oz, Jeff Osborne, at a meet-and-greet for Councilman Scott Natvig. After bidding on a postcard on eBay, Charlie Harper, of Muscatine, got a surprise when he received the card in the mail. The card was written by his grandmother Minnie Harper to her sister, Katherine Schoo, who was Charlie's great aunt. Charlie Harper and members of his family still ride these large-wheeled bikes in area parades. PHOTOS: Charie Harper Day celebrated in RAGBRAI Jean Harper, left, stands with her husband Charlie Harper, right, in front of the sign that hung outside Zeug Garage and Cycle Shop, which Charlie Harper purchased in 1966. He said he remembers the sign being created in the 1940s. Tim Hange, left, and Charlie Harper, right, embark on a ride with the Melon City Bike Club. Hange will ride in RAGBRAI for his second year and Harper, of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, an official RAGBRAI bike shop, will be available during the ride for bicycle repairs and maintenance. Charlie Harper of Muscatine, on an antique bicycle, leads the pre-ride group of 2016 RAGBRAI bicyclists to the Mississippi along the riverfront in Muscatine. Harper, the owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness who died in 2021, was honored during the 2022 RABRAI. From left to right: Jean, Charlie, and their son Greg Harper stand in Harper's Cycling and Fitness with a 50th anniversary cake. Charlie Harper first purchased the bicycle shop in October of 1966. Charlie Harper, owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, is running for mayor of Muscatine in the November election. Charlie Harper, left, rides on Independence Avenue with Randy Oleynik on Tuesday afternoon on their way toward Muscatine. Onleynik and his daughter, Amy, are riding the high-wheeled bicycles from San Francisco to Boston. Owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, Charlie Harper, who is running for mayor against incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson, stands with owner of Creations by Oz, Jeff Osborne, at a meet-and-greet for Councilman Scott Natvig. After bidding on a postcard on eBay, Charlie Harper, of Muscatine, got a surprise when he received the card in the mail. The card was written by his grandmother Minnie Harper to her sister, Katherine Schoo, who was Charlie's great aunt. Charlie Harper and members of his family still ride these large-wheeled bikes in area parades.