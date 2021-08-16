Muscatine's shooting range planning continues

MUSCATINE — When the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, the Muscatine City Council and the Muscatine Community School District Board meet on Sept. 20, one of the main points of discussion will be a new law enforcement shooting range.

The proposed range will be more than just shooting, Muscatine Police Lt. Tony Kies told the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday morning. The current plan is the range ground will be about 15 acres and have a 60-foot by 60-foot building that can be used for other law enforcement training.

This may include the use of batons or other use-of-force training. Kies said personnel currently has to be sent out of county to get such training. He said many people have to go to Des Moines for training, and some is as far away as Kentucky. Having the facility in the county would allow instructors to be brought in.

“My hope is after the meeting on the 20th before you go to your joint meeting is to try to have a cost associated with the contract and be able to get permission from the city council and the board to enter into that agreement,” Kies told the supervisors.