Muscatine's Stanley Center kicks off building renovation

At the ground healing event, people were allowed to tour the building. Center president and CEO Keith Porter spoke at the event, as well as Catherine Elliott, a fourth generation member of the Stanley family.

The Stanley Center has occupied two floors in the Laurel Building since 1998 as tenants. In June 2018 the new Musser Library and HNI Community opened and the council approved a resolution declaring the former building surplus and authorized city staff to dispose of the building. No bids were received during a private auction on July 2018. No offers to purchase the building had been made since. The purchase price of the building from the city was $120,000, which is reflective of the fair market value of the property.

“Our architect partners at Neumann Monson brought the idea of the Living Building Challenge to us,” Seaman said. “When we read about it and learned about it, we realized it completely fit with our values, like how we care about the community and how we care about people, the environment and our work on climate change.”

The Stanley Center web site will include an outline of the project and regular updates. The center will also maintain open lines of communication with the neighbors and work with the contractors to mitigate any disruptions during the construction phase.

Seaman said that it won't bee too long before people begin seeing a great change in the building.

