Muscatine's Stineman discusses plowing during snow events

Stineman said during a regular snow event, the city can be totally plowed once in 24 hours.

“It doesn’t mean we have plowed down to bare pavement” he said. “It doesn’t mean we plowed back to the curb. It is just the best service we can provide to give people access to those streets. We try to provide them less snow to drive through.”

He said after the initial pass, the crews then work to plow back to the curb. Stineman said drivers are not able to shut off plows at driveways and can leave a pile of snow behind.

“We ask a lot of these folks and I applaud them for their efforts and the job they do,” council member Nadine Brockert said. She said that she has ridden along with a plow truck in the past and has an understanding of the difficulty of the work.

Mayor Diana Broderson said that all the council members have received calls from citizens who have had their driveways plowed in. She has also seen many people praising the teams for their hard work. Stineman said in addition to taking considerably longer if the crews tried to lift the plow blade at every driveway, it would also leave a large pile of snow in the street, which is dangerous.

Council member Kelcey Brackett asked if there is anything residents could do that would make plowing more efficient. Stineman said its always easier if the roadways are as open as possible and if residents can park off the roadways it is a large help for the crews. He also said some people pile snow in the street.

