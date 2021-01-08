Muscatine's Stineman discusses plowing during snow events

MUSCATINE – With the first really heavy snowfall of the year passed, the Muscatine City Council learned of some of the issues faced by city workers as the 6 inches of snow that fell on the city was removed.
Public Works Director Brian Stineman reported during Thursday’s regular city council meeting that the winter storm that hit the area last week brought heavy snowfall followed by sleet and ice. He said in going through the after-action review he is grateful there were no injuries or major damage to vehicles. He said there had been a few “minor incidents” but nothing that put anyone in danger.
“I want to say ‘thank you’ to our crews,” he said. “They did the best that they could given the situation. It wasn’t perfect, we acknowledge that. We always strive to provide the best service we can with the equipment that we have.”
He said the city has six trucks with salt spreaders and as soon as it begins snowing, the city starts salt routes. Stineman said that the city waits until there is snow on the ground so the salt will remain in place. He said the salt routes take about four hours and when they are done the workers begin doing emergency routes. If the snowing has stopped by the time the emergency routes are done, the city teams begin doing regular routes in residential areas. The normal routes take about eight hours. There are about 204 miles of roads in the city and 22 miles of alleys.
Stineman said during a regular snow event, the city can be totally plowed once in 24 hours.
“It doesn’t mean we have plowed down to bare pavement” he said. “It doesn’t mean we plowed back to the curb. It is just the best service we can provide to give people access to those streets. We try to provide them less snow to drive through.”
He said after the initial pass, the crews then work to plow back to the curb. Stineman said drivers are not able to shut off plows at driveways and can leave a pile of snow behind.
“We ask a lot of these folks and I applaud them for their efforts and the job they do,” council member Nadine Brockert said. She said that she has ridden along with a plow truck in the past and has an understanding of the difficulty of the work.
Mayor Diana Broderson said that all the council members have received calls from citizens who have had their driveways plowed in. She has also seen many people praising the teams for their hard work. Stineman said in addition to taking considerably longer if the crews tried to lift the plow blade at every driveway, it would also leave a large pile of snow in the street, which is dangerous.
Council member Kelcey Brackett asked if there is anything residents could do that would make plowing more efficient. Stineman said its always easier if the roadways are as open as possible and if residents can park off the roadways it is a large help for the crews. He also said some people pile snow in the street.